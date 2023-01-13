Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Seen Smoking In Los Angeles Day After Actor Attended Golden Globes Solo

mega

Though Brad Pitt didn't bring new love Ines de Ramon to the Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, the jewelry designer was indeed in town, as paparazzi caught her on a smoke break the very next day.

In photos from Wednesday, January 11, the brunette beauty was seen puffing on a cigarette while chatting with a friend in Los Angeles.

She gave off cool and casual vibes in wayfarer sunglasses, a cream cardigan, white crop top, jeans and sneakers. While her actor beau, 59, didn't win his best supporting actor nomination for Babylon , he clearly had a ball at the celeb-studded event , as he was pictured mingling with Austin Butler , Quentin Tarantino and costar Margot Robbie .

The dad-of-six was also the apple of everyone's eye, as both Regina Hall and Quinta Brunson made flirty remarks towards him while they were onstage.

It's unlikely that the actress' compliments will lead anywhere, as insiders claimed the movie star is head over heels for de Ramon .

"He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere. Now he's talking of settling down and maybe having more kids — and it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him," a source spilled. "He seems serious about Ines. It looks like this could be love."

The duo even spent New Year's Eve together, and a few days later, they were both seen sans shirts while basking in the sunshine.

As OK! reported, the two clicked right away after meeting through mutual friends in November 2022. "They're on the same wavelength intellectually. And that's a major attraction," explained a second insider. "She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist. There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."

While de Ramon isn't in showbiz, she's familiar with the glitz and glam lifestyle thanks to her short-lived marriage with Vampire Diaries lead Paul Wesley , 40, who she divorced last year.

"She's very in tune to all the emotions actors need to go through for a role," said a source. "It makes Brad comfortable to be around her because there's no need to explain himself."

