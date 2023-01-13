Read full article on original website
WITN
New Bern stormwater drainage project begins
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A stormwater drainage project begins Monday at Union Point Park in downtown New Bern on E. Front Street. The project will take approximately 2-3 weeks to complete. The City of New Bern says this project is intended to improve stormwater drainage at the park. Crews...
Eastern NC homeowner raises concerns about drivers speeding on street near house
"The drivers don't care, and sometimes I go to my mailbox and walk my little dog, and I can't get across there because they're going so fast," the homeowner said.
carolinacoastonline.com
County board adopts proclamation to honor those who died in Down East plane crash last year
BEAUFORT — Carteret County has named Monday, Feb. 13 as “Young Waterfowlers’ Day” in honor of four Down East teenagers and two adults who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash on that date in 2022. Commissioners unanimously adopted a proclamation to that effect during...
carolinacoastonline.com
Massive 560-pound swordfish caught off North Carolina by 13-year old
Veteran Outer Banks N.C. Capt. Michael Tickle runs the 67-foot Jerrett Bay boat “Wasteknot” out of Morehead City. But on Dec. 29 he headed offshore on a friend’s much smaller 28-foot Southport boat with his 13-year old son Kelson, and 28-year old boat mate Zach Grantham for a go at swordfish.
United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
WITN
SpaceX launch spotted flying across Eastern Carolina skies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy Rocket on a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force Saturday. The SpaceX that took flight mission is classified, but this launch was visible to many here in Eastern Carolina. Just after the successful launch, two side boosters landed back at Cape Canaveral.
WITN
Storm drain renovations coming to Union Point Park
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Parts of an Eastern Carolina park will be temporarily closed due to storm drain renovations. According to New Bern spokesperson, Colleen Roberts, a few sections of Union Point Park will be closed starting next Monday. Residents should expect construction near the south entrance and around the loop over the next few weeks.
WITN
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and another man injured after a car crashed into a Greenville apartment complex. Just after midnight on Monday, Greenville police officers were called to The District at Tar River apartment complex for a car crashing into a building and the report of shots fired in the area.
WITN
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways. Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek. According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It...
jocoreport.com
Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway
GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
New car wash in Washington to hold grand opening Friday
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Get your cars ready. There is a brand-new car wash coming to Washington. Magnolia Wash Holdings will hold a grand opening this Friday at noon for its new business, Whistle Express Car Wash. It is a premium express car wash operation. Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of […]
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
Washington County Schools preparing for new facility
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
Whale calf found dead under Morehead City pier
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whale calf was documented dead on January 7th due to unknown causes, according to a release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The male calf, estimated to be a couple of weeks old, was found dead under a pier in Morehead City. On January 3, it was […]
New housing development coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Richardson, county’s longest-serving commissioner, revels in controversy
Hood Richardson is fully aware of how controversial he can be. He revels in it. Elected in 1996, Richardson is one of the longest serving commissioners in Beaufort County’s history with 27 years of experience. To the delight or disgust of Beaufort County residents, he has no intention of stepping down. Richardson plans to run in 2024 at the age of 84.
carolinacoastonline.com
Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
neusenews.com
Mike Parker: A special word of thanks to our local medical staff
Some of you may have noticed my column was not in last week’s edition of Neuse News. The reason for my dereliction of duty sprang from a host of medical appointments in preparation for total hip replacement surgery on January 5. I would like to take this time to...
