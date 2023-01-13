ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UM System announces funds it expects to receive from spending bill

By ABC 17 News Team
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri System said in a Thursday press release that it is expecting to get more $130.4 million from the federal omnibus spending bill passed last month.

The system said the funding will be for quote "top priorities" including the NextGen Precision Health initiative along with research and construction projects.

Columbia will get the most money with $94.4 million. Of that total, $61 million will be for construction and equipment at the Roy Blunt NextGen building, while $20 million will be to design and plan for the construction of a new research reactor.

The Kansas City campus will get $10 million and will use the money for a new medical and dentistry building while Missouri S&T will use most of its $26 million for the Missouri Protoplex.

