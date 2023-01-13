Norris kicked off ODC compliance committee

Gaven Norris poses for a photo in his foffice Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in Odessa.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American)

Tom Manskey, director of economic development for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, sought to reassure members of the Odessa Development Corporation board Thursday that Nacero is moving forward.

In recent discussions with the media, Odessa Mayor Javier Joven has expressed his displeasure that a $2 million incentive payment was given to the company despite no visible movement on the project.

The mayor also complained those working on the project thus far are based in Houston.

In June 2021, the Odessa City Council agreed to incentives for Nacero to build a $7 billion natural gas processing and production facility near Penwell. The project is expected to create 3,500 construction jobs and 350 permanent jobs.

As a result of the agreement, the city will provide Nacero $20 million in grant incentives over 10 years, if they meet the benchmarks of their contract annually.

“I will let you know it’s moving forward. It hasn’t stopped. They’re still in business. They’re doing everything they can. They’re doing it out of Houston because they’re in the engineering and design phase and things of that nature,” Manskey said. “That’s where they have the skill sets down there to take care of that stuff.”

Manskey said he doesn’t believe the people who have made comments to him take into consideration Nacero is a new company and it takes time to get the financing necessary.

“If you look at the economic environment that we’re in, it’s kind of hard to go out there and grab the money right off the bat that they need to get this thing moving forward, but we’re confident it’s coming. It’s just not coming in our time. It’s coming in another time, but I feel strongly it will be here sooner than later.”

In other matters, board member Melanie Hollmann updated her fellow board members on the efforts she, Larry Robinson and David Boutin have made while looking into the possibility of hiring a law firm to look over ODC contracts instead of allowing city attorneys to continue that task.

Although they have feelers out for other attorneys who have experience with economic development, Hollmann said she found one firm that normally charges $1,120 an hour that is willing to do the work for $950 an hour.

The senior attorney has 35 years of experience and would be willing to bill as they go rather than require a monthly retainer, Hollmann said.

Another firm she spoke to quoted her $865 an hour, she said.

The ODC also honored former board members Tim Edgmon and Chris Cole, who were unable to make the meeting. Edgmon’s wife, Theresa, accepted a plaque on their behalf and Boutin read a letter written by Edgmon.

Edgmon said it was a pleasure to work with the city staff over the last five-plus years along with Boutin, Betsy Triplett-Hurt and Charles Carlson.

One of the projects that stands out in his mind, Edgmon wrote, was the Odessa College Building on Eighth Street, which brought the Ford Motor Company and college together to build a state of the art training center. It has received national and state awards, he noted.

“With over 40% rate on return on our investments since inception, the results speak for themselves,” Edgmon said of the ODC.

“It’s my hope the ODC board will continue to be successful in the future,” he wrote.

Edgmon was replaced on the board in November by Jeff Russell by newly elected council member Chris Hanie. Boutin was replaced by Mikky Navarrette by new council member Greg Connell and Chris Cole was replaced by Boutin by newly elected council member Gilbert Vasquez.

On Thursday afternoon, the board members discussed who should serve on the compliance committee. Five members’ terms ended Dec. 31 and two of those, Jefferson Cox, and Virginia Ruiz, termed out.

Committee member Gaven Norris lost his seat after board member Larry Robinson voiced his displeasure Norris is suing the City of Odessa over the Dec. 13 city council meeting in which City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks were terminated.

Robinson said the compliance committee directs money and Norris would have a conflict of interest.

Hollmann disagreed.

“That committee doesn’t make any decisions or direct any funds. It makes recommendations,” Hollmann said.

Norris lost his seat by a 5-2 vote.

Russell then moved to appoint Jamie Foreman Tisdale to the board.

“I’ve known Jamie for a long time. She’s a small business owner, very, very involved in the community…She owns Wilson’s corner. She’s a very, very smart banker. She’s a very good business person. I think she’d make an excellent member,” Russell said.

Hollmann immediately objected.

“I wouldn’t dispute her business credentials. I have questions about whether or not she would have a conflict of interest. Doesn’t she publish the Odessa Accountability Project Facebook page? Would that be an issue with the confidentiality requirement in that committee?” Hollmann asked.

“Only if she shares that information,” Board president Kris Crow said, adding just about everyone on the compliance committee has a Facebook profile.

Hollmann argued there’s a difference between having a social media profile and publishing information they think is newsworthy.

Crow asked Hollmann if she’d restrict the editor of the Odessa American, to which Hollmann said she doesn’t think the editor has ever applied for the position.

Russell then withdrew his nomination and nominated Tim Harry, a chemist who is currently president of the Midland Odessa Urban Transit District board and also serves on the zoning board of adjustment.

Harry assured Hollmann he has never posted about the boards’ business on social media.

“There’s definitely some boundaries and I understand what those boundaries are,” Harry said.

His nomination was unanimously approved.

In addition, Mike Withrow and Peggy Dean were unanimously reappointed to the compliance committee. Attorney Julie Prentice and banker Kaylie Banda were unanimously appointed to the committee for the first time.