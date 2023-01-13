Read full article on original website
Related
After Getting Beaten as a Form of Punishment in Childhood, Woman Learns a Valuable Lesson
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I don’t know about you but I grew up at a time when corporal punishment was the way to punish kids at school and home. Oh, the beatings were so brutal and intense that I can’t even imagine how we survived. Looking back, knowing what I know now, I can’t but imagine what was going on in a child’s mind when they were being beaten, being in so much pain and at the same time they’re being asked to shut up or else spanking will be extended.
Upworthy
Meet the 21-year-old raising her five siblings after parents' death: 'I became their adult'
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 10, 2020. It has since been updated. Samantha Rodriguez was only 17 years old when she and her five younger siblings lost both their parents to cancer. Even as she mourned them, the teen was vividly aware of the fact that without an adult to look after them, her siblings were in danger of heading to the state's foster-care system. Determined not to break her dad's promise to her mother, the young woman decided to do everything in her power to keep the family together. Even if it meant putting her life on hold to be the adult in the family.
'I Gave Birth While in Prison. It Meant Heartbreak'
I lost it. I was hysterical and crying, I felt like the world had just ended and I did not want to go on with life anymore.
CDC: Ulster County's COVID-19 community transmission raised to high
County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith says a great deal of that increase is being attributed to the new Omicron variant XBB 1.5.
Meet the motivational speaker with vitiligo who overcame the childhood bullies
James Mcleod, 40, from Peekskill, New York, was picked on as a child because he had vitiligo, a skin condition where pale white patches appear on the skin.
Comments / 0