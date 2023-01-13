Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Housing Authority examines tenants’ concerns about bug infestation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tenants in a north Omaha senior living apartment complex called Evans Tower are fed up with their living conditions. Evans Tower is a complex with the Omaha Housing Authority. Our partners at 6 News were told there are infestations of bed bugs, along with water and...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Humane Society reminder: pet licensing deadline is in March
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Do you have a pet at home? If you do, the Nebraska Humane Society is now reminding you that licensing it is required. This year, the deadline to license your pet is March 15th. Several cities mandate licensing. Those cities include, but are not limited to,...
WOWT
Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Corrections is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Omaha Community Corrections Center Sunday. Authorities say 25-year-old Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor Sunday evening. It was removed near Community Corrections. The Omaha Corrections Center has a lower custody level, allowing inmates...
1011now.com
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
KETV.com
Woman seriously injured after house fire Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was seriously injured after a house caught fire Monday in the Minne Lusa neighborhood. Crews responded to the scene near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Iowa Street around 12:45 p.m. Officials said they found the flames in the basement and extinguished them quickly. The home...
WOWT
North Omaha Church hopeful for community donations to replace broken furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church has been known as a helping hand. However, they’ve been having problems with their furnaces. “So, we have six furnaces in this building and the parts are no longer being made,” Reverend Portia Cavitt said. Cavitt is...
fox42kptm.com
BPD: Suspect wanted out of South Dakota taken into custody in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Bellevue Police Department (BPD) showed up at the Walmart at 10504 S 15th St. around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to apprehend a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for sex offender violation, according to a press release from BPD. Upon arrival, officers found Jeremy Ammerman, 44,...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha woman's family and friends not satisfied with sentence in fatal crash
Regina Bright was the kind of person who could bring others together. The Omaha woman was a mother of two teenagers, whom she adored and strived to fill with love and wisdom. She was a hard worker with a tight-knit group of best friends who called themselves the “super friends.”
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot. According to the Omaha Police Department, at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a man walked into Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old victim allegedly told police he was shot by an unknown person...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurants scramble to keep up with rising egg prices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Diners and cafes in Lincoln have been coming up with unique ways to fight the rising price of eggs. From dipping into personal funds to using egg alternatives, business owners continue to find ways to serve meals at affordable prices. Hi-Way Diner owner Scott Walker...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
doniphanherald.com
Man, child and puppy fine after 'mud rescue' at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake
OMAHA -- Omaha firefighters rescued a man Sunday at Standing Bear Lake after he became stuck waist-deep in mud while trying to rescue his dog from the muck. Rescue workers also helped a child who apparently also was trying to help the stuck puppy. The man had become enmired near...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha's PACE, LPOA restructure amid federal investigation
OMAHA -- As Vinny Palermo, an Omaha city councilman — and, coincidentally that day, the city's acting mayor — watched federal agents search his home one snowy December morning, he peered out a window. Palermo was wearing a dark-colored hoodie from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: An arrest has been made in a January shooting that injured one
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An arrest has been made in the January 10 shooting that injured one at 43rd and Grant streets, according to a press release from OPD. Officers have arrested Chuol Pan, 29, for felony assault, two counts of shooting an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with physical evidence.
News Channel Nebraska
Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers
With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha
Authorities say the facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening.
klkntv.com
Four injured in two-vehicle crash in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Lincoln. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Ninth and K Streets. Four people were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a Lincoln Police...
fox42kptm.com
MLK Day at the Open Door Mission in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A day of service at the Open Door Mission brought out plenty of volunteers. A day to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday, hundreds of people volunteered with the Open Door Mission in places where they were needed the most.
KETV.com
Omaha church spent decades giving back, now hopes community returns the favor with need for new furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. — A local church has spent the last several decades giving back. They're asking for a favor from the community to help replace several furnaces so that this place of worship can continue to provide services to those in need. For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church...
