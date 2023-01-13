ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Humane Society reminder: pet licensing deadline is in March

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Do you have a pet at home? If you do, the Nebraska Humane Society is now reminding you that licensing it is required. This year, the deadline to license your pet is March 15th. Several cities mandate licensing. Those cities include, but are not limited to,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Corrections is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Omaha Community Corrections Center Sunday. Authorities say 25-year-old Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor Sunday evening. It was removed near Community Corrections. The Omaha Corrections Center has a lower custody level, allowing inmates...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Woman seriously injured after house fire Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was seriously injured after a house caught fire Monday in the Minne Lusa neighborhood. Crews responded to the scene near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Iowa Street around 12:45 p.m. Officials said they found the flames in the basement and extinguished them quickly. The home...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

BPD: Suspect wanted out of South Dakota taken into custody in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Bellevue Police Department (BPD) showed up at the Walmart at 10504 S 15th St. around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to apprehend a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for sex offender violation, according to a press release from BPD. Upon arrival, officers found Jeremy Ammerman, 44,...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot. According to the Omaha Police Department, at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a man walked into Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old victim allegedly told police he was shot by an unknown person...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln restaurants scramble to keep up with rising egg prices

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Diners and cafes in Lincoln have been coming up with unique ways to fight the rising price of eggs. From dipping into personal funds to using egg alternatives, business owners continue to find ways to serve meals at affordable prices. Hi-Way Diner owner Scott Walker...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha's PACE, LPOA restructure amid federal investigation

OMAHA -- As Vinny Palermo, an Omaha city councilman — and, coincidentally that day, the city's acting mayor — watched federal agents search his home one snowy December morning, he peered out a window. Palermo was wearing a dark-colored hoodie from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: An arrest has been made in a January shooting that injured one

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An arrest has been made in the January 10 shooting that injured one at 43rd and Grant streets, according to a press release from OPD. Officers have arrested Chuol Pan, 29, for felony assault, two counts of shooting an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with physical evidence.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers

With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Four injured in two-vehicle crash in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Lincoln. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Ninth and K Streets. Four people were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a Lincoln Police...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

MLK Day at the Open Door Mission in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A day of service at the Open Door Mission brought out plenty of volunteers. A day to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday, hundreds of people volunteered with the Open Door Mission in places where they were needed the most.
OMAHA, NE

