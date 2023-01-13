ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

97X

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Donations roll in for MLK Park under construction in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A longtime goal of creating a park outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Interpretive Center in Davenport is one step closer to reality, thanks to donations from local companies. Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation donated a total of $50,000 to the Friends of MLK organization,...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Burlington's new synthetic ice rink

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington has a new ice rink at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium, and it's not made of ice. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment says the new rink is made up of non-polymer material similar to plastic. It cost over $100,000 to build and it hopes the new rink will allow community members to enjoy what the City of Burlington has to offer.
BURLINGTON, IA
WQAD

Win Capriotti's to feed your crew during the big game this February!

Feed your crew during the BIG GAME this February with Capriotti's in Davenport. Just fill out the form below and register to win a party tray, chips and desert for 15 people from Capriotti's!. Deadline for entry is 2/5/23. For complete contest rules, click here. And don't forget... when your...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied

Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Blue Cat reopens bar after winning beer awards

Blue Cat Brewing Co., 113 18th St., Rock Island, will temporarily re-open next week (Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 20) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for bar service only. The downtown bar and restaurant closed for good as of Jan. 1, 2023, after failing to find a restaurant manager.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

'This is my country now' | Illinois welcomes 39 newly naturalized citizens in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Public Library hosted a naturalization ceremony for 39 brand-new Americans and their friends, families and other guests on Friday, Jan. 13. Naturalization is when someone becomes a lawful permanent resident in the United States through an application process. It differs from Acquisition, where legal citizenship is bestowed on a minor through birth from parents who are already lawful citizens or after birth, but under 18 years of age.
MOLINE, IL
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA
WQAD

Rock Island service honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — At the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on Monday, folks from across the Quad Cities gathered to honor not only the man behind the day's holiday but the foundation he left for generations to build off of. The MLK Jr. Memorial Service and Award Ceremony...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Rock Island mayor delivers 2023 State of the City Address

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — It was a productive 2022 for Rock Island. Many new projects began due to the city receiving $26.5 million in federal funding. At this year's State of the City address, Mayor Mike Thoms says the focus on 2023 will be on "progress and partnerships." "The...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
davenportlibrary.com

St. Elizabeth’s Fire: Nurse Anna Neal

January 7th marked 73 years since the tragic St. Elizabeth’s fire occurred in Davenport, Iowa. A fire that not only changed safety standards locally but throughout the entire United States. Forty female patients and one nurse perished that freezing cold night as firefighters, police, and hospital workers desperately tried...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

WQAD

