Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Vonn Bell delivers Wild Card game ball to Mt. Adams bar

CINCINNATI — It's a tradition Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor started last year, when the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Las Vegas Raiders. That tradition continued Sunday night in the aftermath of the Bengals' 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The first...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
'You can't even dream that one up': Bengals react to Hubbard fumble recovery in win over Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a dramatic, 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in the AFC Wild Card round. Defensive end Sam Hubbard made the go-ahead play in the fourth quarter, scooping up a Baltimore fumble forced by Logan Wilson near the goal line and returning it 98 yards for the go-ahead Bengals touchdown with just under 12 minutes remaining in the game.
Bengals to play Bills in Divisional round next weekend

The Cincinnati Bengals are moving on to the Divisional round next weekend after their thrilling 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night. The Bengals will now hit the road for the next round of the playoffs, taking on the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. The game will take...
