SIOUX CITY, Iowa — 2:30 PM SUNDAY: A woman was shot as she was on the phone with 911, calling for help after her boyfriend pulled a gun on her. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, Sioux City Police tell Siouxland News that officers were called to a home at 3319 Nebraska St. after a woman called 911 at 9:42 p.m., to report her boyfriend was pointing a gun at her.

