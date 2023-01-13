ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Former Superintendent suing Sioux City School board members and district

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The former Superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District is now suing the district and more than half the school board. Dr. Paul Gausman filed that suit last week in Woodbury County District Court, alleging numerous violations of Iowa's Open Meetings Law last year, and calling for the removal of directors Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Jan George, and Bob Michaelson from the board.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Tom Klunken Benefit

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Rev. David Zirpel joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming benefit for Tom Klunken. On Saturday, January 21, Redeemer Lutheran Church will host the benefit from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the new Lawton Community Center, 315 Ash St. in Lawton, Iowa.
LAWTON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland Humane Society selling gourmet apples

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Humane Society is currently taking orders for its Gourmet Double Chocolate Caramel Apples. The cost is $20.00 per apple with all proceeds going to the homeless animals in Siouxland. If you wish to place an apple order, you can do so at www.siouxlandhumanesociety.org...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland Egg Price Group Helps Customers Find Lower Prices

By the time Easter rolls around you might be painting potatoes instead of eggs because of the high prices!. Now there's a way to help your neighbors if you see an eggcellent deal in town. Hosts of local radio station Q102, Moose and Google, created a public Facebook group called...
ONAWA, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland Soup Kitchen asking for more donations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen is calling for more donations. Kitchen volunteers say they're out of warm clothes like coats, hats, gloves, boots and hand warmers. With the snow and colder temperatures expected later this week, they're asking for people to donate those items. They'll accept...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

NEW DETAILS: Woman on the phone with 911 when she was shot, man charged with murder

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — 2:30 PM SUNDAY: A woman was shot as she was on the phone with 911, calling for help after her boyfriend pulled a gun on her. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, Sioux City Police tell Siouxland News that officers were called to a home at 3319 Nebraska St. after a woman called 911 at 9:42 p.m., to report her boyfriend was pointing a gun at her.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Celebrating Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's birthday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City celebrated the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior tonight. The Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP held its annual celebration of Dr. King's birthday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ on Hamilton Boulevard this evening. Morningside...
SIOUX CITY, IA

