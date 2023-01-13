Read full article on original website
Chesterfield mom warns parents after 6-year-old 'slipped between the cracks'
A Chesterfield mom is raising concerns after she says her first-grader was able to ride the bus home with another student without her permission.
Lobby Day: Teachers gather in Richmond to advocate for additional public school funding
Virginia teachers will rally this morning on Lobby Day, asking for lawmakers for more money for public schools.
Police investigating Chesterfield Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators were still on scene Sunday afternoon talking to people at the restaurant and trying to figure out what happened.
Hanover first grader surprises his sister at preschool story time
Mason, a first grader at Battlefield Park Elementary School in Hanover, surprised his little sister this week when he visited her preschool class. After some sibling hugs, he got to stay and read her and the whole class a story as the class's "mystery reader."
Delegate introduces bill to award diploma to high school seniors who die before graduation
Richmond Democratic Del. Dawn Adams received a letter in June from a mother who had lost her son to gun violence in November 2021. It had been her son’s lifelong dream to graduate high school and get his diploma, but he had died before he finished his senior year.
‘She could have been anywhere’: School bus takes 6-year-old to wrong stop twice, Chesterfield mother seeks answers
A Chesterfield mother is speaking out after she says her 6-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong location by her bus driver twice in the same school year.
Richmond son shoots mother and dog in apparent murder-suicide, police say
A Richmond mother and her son have been identified by police as the victim and shooter in an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this past weekend.
Police investigating shots fired at Cherry, Hanover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries have been reported at this time. Police are looking for...
This TikToker Accused Local Cop of Racial Profiling. Then He Pulled Her Over.
A racial justice advocate who compiled damning data on her local police ticketing people of color—before being pulled over herself in what became a deeply ironic and viral TikTok video—says she’s not backing down in the face of what she believes is a campaign of intimidation.In the clip, posted Sunday, the woman is pulled over by a cop who she alleged specifically preyed on Black and brown folks. Charlotte Carter then reads the cop to filth for the alleged racial discrimination.“Mr. Scott, you pull over 80 percent Black people. I went through all of your tickets for six months…only 20...
Troubled veteran or public danger: Who was the owner of Henrico ‘fortified drug house’?
Michael Hardy was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday for maintaining a "fortified drug house" in Henrico County. Friends and family described him as a troubled veteran struggling with the deaths of those closest to him, while prosecutors painted him as a violent and controlling man who fed the addictions of the young people around him.
Richmond receives $465k for eviction prevention programs
This year, Virginia is sending nearly $3 million to seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in the state. This includes one program in Richmond, which is the city with the highest rates of eviction in Virginia and some of the highest rates in the country.
Missing 19-year-old of Chesterfield identified as body found in Colonial Heights
A 19-year-old missing Chesterfield man, Marcus James Johnson has been identified as the body found in Colonial Heights. On December 21, around 1 p.m., police responded to a report of possible human remains in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive in the wood line. Johnson was reported missing by...
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jail
RICHMOND, VA. - The Richmond community is mourning the death of an inmate at the Richmond City Justice Center (RCJC), Gregory Carey, who died while in custody on May 9th. According to his family, they received a call from RCJC staff notifying them of Carey's passing, which left them confused and heartbroken.
VSP searching for three people after crash near Capitol grounds
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for three people who reportedly bailed out of a vehicle after a crash near Capitol grounds. Virginia State Police troopers say they were chasing a stolen vehicle around 10 p.m. Sunday when the crash happened near Tredegar and 5th Street. There’s currently no...
Moms Demand Action: Virginia governor putting politics over safety of communities
More than 250 volunteers from the Virginia chapter of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action gathered in Richmond Friday to push for gun safety measures during their annual Advocacy Day. Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts and Everytown for Gun Safety Senior Vice...
Ashland police investigate vehicle, train collision
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that was hit by a train fled the scene early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue. “The vehicle involved was traveling westbound when it proceeded through the...
One man injured in south Richmond shooting
A man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning in south Richmond.
Police investigating train crash after car is driven, abandoned on Ashland tracks
Police said the car was driving westbound when the driver proceeded through the railroad crossing, even though the crossing arm poles were coming down. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before the train, traveling southbound, hit the car.
Henrico man gets nine years for ‘fortified drug house’ in tearful hearing
A Henrico man was sentenced to nine years in prison today on a total of six counts, ten months after police raided his "fortified drug house" in the West End.
Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver suffers medical emergency
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A truck crashed into a Henrico home on Monday afternoon after the driver suffered a medical emergency. Around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, a Nissan Frontier was traveling east on Brookmont Drive, approaching Cox Road, when the driver suffered a medical emergency. The truck crashed into a...
