NBC12

Police investigating Chesterfield Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators were still on scene Sunday afternoon talking to people at the restaurant and trying to figure out what happened.
cbs19news

Police investigating shots fired at Cherry, Hanover

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries have been reported at this time. Police are looking for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

This TikToker Accused Local Cop of Racial Profiling. Then He Pulled Her Over.

A racial justice advocate who compiled damning data on her local police ticketing people of color—before being pulled over herself in what became a deeply ironic and viral TikTok video—says she’s not backing down in the face of what she believes is a campaign of intimidation.In the clip, posted Sunday, the woman is pulled over by a cop who she alleged specifically preyed on Black and brown folks. Charlotte Carter then reads the cop to filth for the alleged racial discrimination.“Mr. Scott, you pull over 80 percent Black people. I went through all of your tickets for six months…only 20...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

VSP searching for three people after crash near Capitol grounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for three people who reportedly bailed out of a vehicle after a crash near Capitol grounds. Virginia State Police troopers say they were chasing a stolen vehicle around 10 p.m. Sunday when the crash happened near Tredegar and 5th Street. There’s currently no...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Ashland police investigate vehicle, train collision

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that was hit by a train fled the scene early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue. “The vehicle involved was traveling westbound when it proceeded through the...
ASHLAND, VA

