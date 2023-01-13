ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte falls by 16 points, Boston gets 6th straight win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-106 on Saturday night to push their winning streak to six. Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart added...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Boston Bruins on pace for best regular season in NHL shootout era

BOSTON — Heading into Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Boston Bruins have healthy leads atop the Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference, and NHL standings. Following a win over Toronto on Saturday, Boston’s lead over the second-place Maple Leafs extended to 11 points, and the Bruins have 2...
BOSTON, MA
Charlotte, NC
