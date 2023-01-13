Read full article on original website
WNDU
2 arrested on felony warrants after traffic stop in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested on felony warrants last weekend after a traffic stop in South Bend. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation that focuses on individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment
Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.
Times-Union Newspaper
Three Join Sheriff’s Office
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
Police: Woman charged with murder in death of Benton Harbor man
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Benton Harbor, police say.
WNDU
South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 31-year-old South Bend man was arrested over the weekend after police say he led them on two separate chases. Police were responding to a call on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they saw the suspect vehicle commit a traffic violation. When officers tried to stop the vehicle near Liberty Street and Sample Street, the vehicle failed to stop and led them on a brief chase. However, police stopped chasing the vehicle once it reached unsafe speeds.
22 WSBT
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
Indiana police warn residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers
Police were receiving calls about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.
hometownnewsnow.com
Meth Seized After Bicycle Chase
(La Porte, IN) - A man who fled from police on a bicycle was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Larry Phillips, Jr., 51, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a police officer on January 5 saw Phillips riding a bicycle on Ridge...
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
Sturgis woman arrested, confesses to arson of home
A Sturgis woman who confessed to arson that damaged a home on Jan. 3 has been arrested.
WNDU
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children Saturday morning. Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. on reports of a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home. Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne where she also died.
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to 15 years for distribution of methamphetamine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Shaquille Delaney, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Between summer of 2021 and...
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was arrested in Georgia.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man sentenced to 57 months in prison
A South Bend man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Eric Blackmon was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. It was back in September when, according to court documents, Eric...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023.If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $300. Mario Dennard is wanted for Domestic Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily...
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to over 12 years for role in meth distribution case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 12 years for his role in a cross-country meth distribution scheme Thursday. Terrence Reid, 39, was sentenced to 150 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
wfft.com
Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
WNDU
Dowagiac man hurt after crashing truck into Cass County pond
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was hurt after crashing his pickup truck into a pond on Sunday morning in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. on Dutch Settlement just east of M-62 in Wayne Township. Deputies say the man was driving west on Dutch Settlement when his truck ran off the road, then hit a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond.
