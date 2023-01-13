ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latah County, ID

WFMZ-TV Online

Arizona-Child Welfare-Death

Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care. A 9-year-old boy whose father was in jail on a drug charge died under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December and received word that his son, Jakob, died from complications of diabetes. Blodgett says he suspects the Arizona Department of Child Safety failed in its duty to protect his son. The agency declined to comment specifically on the case. But a spokesperson says foster parents receive medical training. The sheriff's office in Maricopa County is investigating Jakob's death. A statewide review board also looks into the death of every child.
ARIZONA STATE
Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
2 dead after crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m., said county dispatchers. The two vehicles were heading west on I-80 in Tunkhannock Township at a high rate of speed when...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
How Pennsylvania played a key role in making Netflix's 'The Pale Blue Eye'

If you have watched Netflix's "The Pale Blue Eye" and live in Pennsylvania, you may have had a strange feeling of deja vu. And for good reason. Set in 1830 in West Point, New York, "The Pale Blue Eye" is a murder mystery film around a military academy once attended by Edgar Allen Poe. While Christian Bale and Harry Melling's performances dominate the screen, it has been the historic settings of Pennsylvania stealing the show.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
What's closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Wilkes-Barre City Hall is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Curbside pickup remains as scheduled. All U.S. Post Offices are closed and mail carriers will not deliver or pick up mail. State offices. County offices. Municipal offices. Vast majority of banks. PennDOT driver license centers.

