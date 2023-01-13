Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Panel on Dr. Phil show weighs in on case of man accused of killing 4 students in Idaho
His arrest on Dec. 30 sent shockwaves. 28-year-old Byran Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County for the murders of four Idaho college students. The Dr. Phil show, which aired on WFMZ-TV, devoted two shows to the subject, with a panel of experts dissecting the crime and Kohberger himself. "This has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Arizona-Child Welfare-Death
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care. A 9-year-old boy whose father was in jail on a drug charge died under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December and received word that his son, Jakob, died from complications of diabetes. Blodgett says he suspects the Arizona Department of Child Safety failed in its duty to protect his son. The agency declined to comment specifically on the case. But a spokesperson says foster parents receive medical training. The sheriff's office in Maricopa County is investigating Jakob's death. A statewide review board also looks into the death of every child.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead after crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m., said county dispatchers. The two vehicles were heading west on I-80 in Tunkhannock Township at a high rate of speed when...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley mayors highlight artwork showing Black female heroes at Banana Factory in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Artwork honoring Black heroes is being showcased in the Lehigh Valley. The mayors of Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton came together at the Banana Factory Monday to present portraits of powerful Black women they chose for installation at their respective city halls. The pieces are from artist Bart...
WFMZ-TV Online
Breathe easy, sleep easy: Lehigh Valley doctor recommends alternative to CPAP, for those struggling with sleep apnea
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's something 30 million Americans deal with, according to the American Medical Association: obstructive sleep apnea can cause you to stop breathing while you sleep, and lead to even greater health problems, if not treated. Doctors at St. Luke's have had success with a procedure that can...
WFMZ-TV Online
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in...
WFMZ-TV Online
How Pennsylvania played a key role in making Netflix's 'The Pale Blue Eye'
If you have watched Netflix's "The Pale Blue Eye" and live in Pennsylvania, you may have had a strange feeling of deja vu. And for good reason. Set in 1830 in West Point, New York, "The Pale Blue Eye" is a murder mystery film around a military academy once attended by Edgar Allen Poe. While Christian Bale and Harry Melling's performances dominate the screen, it has been the historic settings of Pennsylvania stealing the show.
WFMZ-TV Online
What's closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Wilkes-Barre City Hall is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Curbside pickup remains as scheduled. All U.S. Post Offices are closed and mail carriers will not deliver or pick up mail. State offices. County offices. Municipal offices. Vast majority of banks. PennDOT driver license centers.
