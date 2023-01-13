Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Related
Thousands attend 27th annual 'Tết Festival' in Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle is ringing in the new year with the beat of its own drum. You may think it’s late to the party, but this celebration is actually starting the festivities early to kick off “Tết,” the Vietnamese New Year, which is just a week away on Sunday, Jan. 22.
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says
Casey moved to Seattle five years ago to help care for his mother. After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for. The 32-year-old hopped off the bus one Thursday morning on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle,...
theorcasonian.com
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
425magazine.com
A Taste of Ireland in Snoqualmie
A new Irish restaurant, Saints & Scholars, in Snoqualmie is serving up proper Irish fare along with American favorites, but to walk in, you’d swear it was a cozy pub that’s been around for 100 or more years, with its dark wood paneling, classic detailing, tufted banquettes, and the items on display that tell their own stories.
thewatchdogonline.com
Three Local Events to Celebrate the Lunar New Year
It’s time to say goodbye to the Year of the Tiger and welcome the Year of the Rabbit (or Cat)! On Jan. 22, Asian communities across the world will come together to celebrate the start of a new year!. Lunar New Year, also commonly referred to as the Spring...
nwnewsradio.com
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle
This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
This Vacation Is A Control Freak’s Nightmare (And I’m Still Interested)
On my pre-COVID trip to Seattle, I visited Pike Place Market with Savor Seattle Tours. Before we went off on our food adventure, our guide did the typical group activity ice breaker…we all introduced ourselves, said where we were from and why we booked the tour. As we went around the room, one couple said they had no idea they were visiting Seattle until the day before and they found out when they were on the way to the plane. The food tour and other activities were part of the mystery package they received just a few days before the trip. We were all very interested to hear from them how this worked.
stlouisnews.net
Meta, Microsoft vacate office buildings as remote work, layoffs happen: Seattle Times
California [US], January 15 (ANI): In the latest sign of change in the tech sector -- and softness in the office market here -- Facebook parent Meta and Microsoft are separately vacating office buildings in Seattle and Bellevue in Washington, according to the Seattle Times. Facebook confirmed on Friday plans...
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Behar’s Furniture (Just Announced Closing After 60 Years)
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Backyard Salmon Spotting Surprises Winlock Landowners: ‘Oh Crap, They Are Here’
The mighty salmon fights its way home only to ensure the next generation’s prosperity. It’s no wonder the fish have such cultural significance. When, in November, Winlock resident Darren Soares spotted a dozen coho salmon swimming through his backyard in Olequa Creek, he was awestruck. He’d been made aware of the fish’s presence in that creek through his volunteer involvement with the Lewis County Stream Team.
Fentanyl fuels record homeless deaths in Seattle area
A record 310 homeless people died in the Seattle area last year, highlighting the region's struggle to house the thousands of people living on its streets.
Power restored to nearly 8K South Seattle residents after outage caused by gunfire
Power has been restored to most customers in South Seattle after an outage that impacted nearly 8,000 people. Seattle City Light tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. South Seattle and the Rainier Valley were the areas most heavily impacted. Around 7:30 p.m., 7,803 customers were without power. At...
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work
Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Crash Leaves Passengers Trapped on Greyhound Bus in Chehalis During January 1963 Cold Snap
Icy weekend weather trapped 19 passengers and a driver on a Greyhound bus for an hour in Chehalis during the early morning of Monday, Jan. 14, 1963, after the bus skidded on ice into a utility pole, The Chronicle reported. The live power lines had to be removed before the 20 individuals on the bus could leave. The bus crashed into the utility pole at the corner of 13th Street and McFadden Avenue at 2:52 a.m.
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
Comments / 1