Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Pedestrian hit by car on near west side, critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is in critical condition at a local hospital after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 6:20 p.m. to the intersection of W. 16th Street and Kessler Boulevard for a person struck. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found one female victim […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Unattended candle sparked fire that destroyed family home

INDIANAPOLIS — A candle that someone left unattended is behind a fire that injured two people and destroyed a home Friday. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened around 11:25 Friday morning in the 4000 block of Wallace Avenue. When crews arrived they found a heavy blaze and excessive clutter that made work difficult.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis

Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in …. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught …. An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Noblesville police investigate Subway robbery

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Noblesville are looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say took cash from Subway on Clover Road near Walmart Sunday night. According to police, the masked male suspect came into the sub shop shortly before 8 p.m. and allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded money from the two employees, then left through the front door.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD officers take part in new breathwork training

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of IMPD officers is undergoing a new type of wellness training that will help improve how they respond to 911 calls. Jesse Coomer is a professional breath work coach and has been training police officers across the country on how to control their breathing. Coomer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IFD: Awning collapses after hit by delivery truck on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A collapse and rescue team is assessing the structural damage to an east side healthcare facility after a delivery truck inadvertently struck an awning, causing a 3,600 pound steel beam to collapse. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday at Wildwood Healthcare Center located on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN
WTHR

WTHR

