Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
IFD: Man dies of apparent smoke inhalation during northwest side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died of apparent smoke inhalation during a house fire on Indianapolis' northwest side Tuesday morning, fire officials said. Fire crews responded to a home near the intersection of King Avenue and West 61st Street, west of Michigan Road, around 2 a.m. for a report of a fire.
Pedestrian hit by car on near west side, critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is in critical condition at a local hospital after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 6:20 p.m. to the intersection of W. 16th Street and Kessler Boulevard for a person struck. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found one female victim […]
cbs4indy.com
Unattended candle sparked fire that destroyed family home
INDIANAPOLIS — A candle that someone left unattended is behind a fire that injured two people and destroyed a home Friday. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened around 11:25 Friday morning in the 4000 block of Wallace Avenue. When crews arrived they found a heavy blaze and excessive clutter that made work difficult.
Person struck, killed on Interstate 465 ramp in Lawrence
A person died Sunday night after being hit by a car while walking on an exit ramp of Interstate 465 in Lawrence.
Fox 59
Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis
Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in …. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught …. An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding...
WTHR
Noblesville police investigate Subway robbery
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Noblesville are looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say took cash from Subway on Clover Road near Walmart Sunday night. According to police, the masked male suspect came into the sub shop shortly before 8 p.m. and allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded money from the two employees, then left through the front door.
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
Pedestrian struck on Indy’s west side, critical condtion
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Indy's west side near W. 16th St. and Kessler Boulevard.
IMPD officers take part in new breathwork training
INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of IMPD officers is undergoing a new type of wellness training that will help improve how they respond to 911 calls. Jesse Coomer is a professional breath work coach and has been training police officers across the country on how to control their breathing. Coomer...
Noblesville Subway employees robbed at gunpoint
Noblesville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening.
Man arrested after toddler seen with gun on television in Beech Grove
A 45-year-old man has been arrested and faces neglect charges after a toddler was seen on television wielding a handgun.
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
Police are investigating after 1 person was shot in Broad Ripple.
IMPD: 2 officers injured when police cars hit by possible drunk driver on city's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers were injured when their police cars were struck by a possible drunk driver on Indianapolis' west side Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and North High School Road while the officers were stopped in separate police cars.
Retired Indianapolis firefighter who beat cancer spreads awareness to help others beat it, too
INDIANAPOLIS — January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and here in Indianapolis, some firefighters are helping ensure that recently diagnosed firefighters get the help they need. Tim McDonnell retired from the Indianapolis Fire Department after working at Station 44 on the east side for 40 years. In 2000, McDonnell...
Protesters demand firing officers involved in death of Herman Whitfield III
INDIANAPOLIS — People rallied on Monument Circle Monday, demanding the termination of police officers involved in the death of Herman Whitfield III. "Fire every officer. We're not waiting on the prosecutor's office. We're not waiting on that process," said Dea Lott, who coordinated the rally. Supporters stood and marched...
IFD: Awning collapses after hit by delivery truck on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A collapse and rescue team is assessing the structural damage to an east side healthcare facility after a delivery truck inadvertently struck an awning, causing a 3,600 pound steel beam to collapse. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday at Wildwood Healthcare Center located on […]
Man, child die after apartment fire on east side; 3 children in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have now died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side. A 31-year-old man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. A 1-year-old girl has also died, the department said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office initially reported that the child died Wednesday night. The […]
WIBC.com
Herman Whitfield III’s Family Shares Body Camera Footage From Night He Died
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released new body camera footage from the night he died in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department custody. According to the family, the new video released Saturday evening shows the unedited version of what happened on April 25. Whitfield died...
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead, starving animals found at Hancock County farm
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An extreme case of animal cruelty is under investigation in Hancock County. Olivia Head with Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary told 13News she witnessed dozens of animals dead, injured or starved. "We've worked a lot of cases and I'll definitely say this is one of the worst," said Head.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0