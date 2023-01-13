ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘The Price We Pay’ Review: Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorff Get a Grisly Surprise at an Isolated Ranch

By Richard Kuipers
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfjGY_0kD9Adfn00

Genre fans will get their money’s worth from “ The Price We Pay ,” a violent and grisly crime-horror-action outing with no pretensions of being anything else. What this tale of crooks holed up at a lonely farm with a hideous secret lacks in originality it makes up for with energetic direction by Ryuhei Kitamura (“Midnight Meat Train”), excellent practical gore effects and strong performances by a quality cast including Emile Hirsch , Stephen Dorff and Gigi Zumbado. The kind of no-nonsense exploitation film that once had ’em hootin’ at the grindhouse, VOD-available “Price” will be released on limited screens by Lionsgate on Jan. 13.

The bodies start piling up soon after Grace (Zumbado of “Bridge and Tunnel”) enters a pawn shop on the outskirts of a dusty town. Down on her luck and badly in debt to the shop’s sleazy owner, Grace hardly has time to fend off his advances before the joint is raided by armed robbers Cody (Dorff), Alex (Hirsch) and Alex’s brother, Shane (Tanner Zagarino). In the aftermath of an impressively staged bloodbath, Grace is taken hostage and forced to act as getaway driver.

With Shane badly wounded and road blocks everywhere, Grace drives down a dirt road to the middle of nowhere. In the time-honored tradition of such tales, her car breaks down near what seems to be an abandoned ranch. By now we’ve discovered Cody is an ex-army medic with something at least resembling a conscience, Grace was raised as an army brat and Alex is a smiling psychopath who enjoys the act of killing and berates his brother for whining about his life-threatening bullet wound.

Far from being abandoned, the ranch is home to Danny (Tyler Sanders), a nervous teenager who offers Cody and company shelter for the night. The tone Danny adopts when he says “my grandpa is out at the moment” leaves no doubt that terrible things will happen once grandpa returns. Sure enough, Grandpa (played by Aussie actor Vernon Wells, of enduring cult status for his role as post-apocalyptic fighting machine Wez in “The Road Warrior”) is a demented doctor who’s built a vast surgery-laboratory-prison complex beneath the innocent-looking family homestead.

The only ho-hum parts of the film are those in which Grandpa carries out his ghastly work while listening to the famous Nassun Dorma aria from Puccini’s “Turandot” and pontificating about his glorious mission to rid the world of evil men and give hope to the less fortunate. But these are only minor bumps in an otherwise pacy survival thriller punctuated by extremely gory non-elective surgery and gruesome corpse disposal activities carried out by Grandpa’s hulking masked female sidekick, Jodi, played by 6-foot-8 model-actor Erika Ervin, aka Amazon Eve (“American Horror Story”).

Dorff is rock solid as the former military man with a soft heart.  In her highest profile feature film role to date, Zumbado is convincing and appealing as the troubled young woman whose quick thinking holds the key to her survival. Hirsch relishes the opportunity to play a sicko psycho, but is let down by scripting that gives his character some initially intriguing details such as a penchant for dice-rolling but ultimately fails to make Alex as interesting or dangerous as he might have been.

Kitamura’s stylish direction, DP Matthias Schubert’s vivid, color-drenched images and a crunching score by Kitamura’s frequent collaborator Aldo Shllaku makes sure there’s barely a dull moment even in such familiar surrounds. We’ve been down this road before and we’ll go there again, but “The Price We Pay” has enough gas in the tank to make the detour worthwhile. On a very sad note, the film is dedicated to the memory of Tyler Sanders, who tragically passed away on June 12, 2022, aged just 18.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sophia Loren and More Pay Tribute to Gina Lollobrigida

Tributes are pouring in for Gina Lollobrigida, one of Europe’s biggest movie stars, who died on Monday at the age of 95. A global sex symbol during the 1950s and ’60s, Lollobrigida worked with Hollywood heavyweights such as Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson. Sophia Loren was one of the first people to pay tribute to “La Lollo,” as the Italians called her. Loren said in a statement she “is deeply shaken and saddened” by the news of Lollobrigida’s death. The two divas had parallel careers in Italy and Hollywood and were often considered rivals. Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted:...
Variety

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise

We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
Looper

Mel Brooks' History Of The World Part 2 Debuts Its Trailer

It's been over 40 years since Mel Brooks' classic comedy film "History of the World Part 1" retold history in the most irreverent way possible. An anthology-style movie with vignettes spoofing various figures from all throughout human history, the 1981 film attained cult classic status in the years following its debut. However, despite the "Part 1" tagline in its title, a sequel never materialized — that is, until now.
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
ComicBook

One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder

In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner

Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
KANSAS STATE
Collider

‘The Old Way’ Review: Nicolas Cage Leads a Familiar and Forgettable Western

It's tough to imagine an audience that would be satisfied with The Old Way, a new Western starring Nicolas Cage. One would presume that Cage-heads would be the film's primary target, but super fans of the oftentimes grandiose actor will likely find themselves disappointed by the actor's muted performance here. The same goes for anyone hoping Cage will unleash one of his brilliantly introspective performances that suddenly reminds everyone how fantastic an actor he can be when he gets the right material and really puts his mind to it. (See: 2021's worthwhile Pig.) We don't get either of those versions of Cage here. So removing him from the equation, what we're left with is an overly generic genre picture that seems confused about whether it wants to be a classic throwback to a Western revenge movie or a modern update of one.
Variety

Critics‘ Choice Awards 2023 Full Winners List: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ Take Top Honors

The 28th Critics Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The annual ceremony honored the year in film and television with A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” lead television nominations with six. Chelsea Handler hosted the CW broadcast, taking over from actor Taye Diggs, who hosted the past four years of the awards ceremony. Special awards were presented to Janelle Monáe, who received the #SeeHer award, while Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Read the full winners list below, and click...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later

Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
Variety

Onyx Collective Reveals Premiere Date for Tracy McMillan Dramedy ‘UnPrisoned,‘ Announces Pickup Orders for ’1266,‘ ’Black Twitter’

Onyx Collective presented several new scripted and unscripted TV series as part of its expanding programming slate, highlighting creators of color at the Television Critics Association 2023 winter press tour. The premiere date for the original dramedy “UnPrisoned” has been set for March 10 on Hulu, with all episodes streaming at once. Executive produced by and starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, the half-hour series tells the story of “a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son,” per Onyx...
wegotthiscovered.com

A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat

Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
Variety

‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane

Jack Cutmore-Scott has been cast in the “Frasier” sequel series at Paramount+, Variety has learned. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the official logline states, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!” Cutmore-Scott will play Freddy Crane, Frasier’s son. The character is described as “a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father’s footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he’s never looked...
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy