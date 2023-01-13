ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Juvenile walks into DC firehouse with gunshot wound

WASHINGTON — A juvenile walked into a firehouse with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Just after 3:30 p.m., police said a boy walked into a firehouse in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman stabbed to death in Prince George's Co.

LAUREL, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland Saturday night. According to a press release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road for a welfare check around 9:30 p.m. When...
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

2 women shot while passengers in DC Uber

WASHINGTON — Two women were shot in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning while riding in an Uber. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – near Morton Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said they responded to the area and...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles

A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shore News Network

Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince William Co. shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another hurt Monday night. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge. Police have not said at what time the shooting happened.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

Man killed in Southeast DC double shooting: police

WASHINGTON - A double shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning left a man dead, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 12:49 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of 15th Place. Once there, officer found two men who had been shot. Both were...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking lot

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot Saturday night, January 14, 2023. The assault was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road at 7:44 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

Manassas man arrested after assaulting 81-year-old man with cane, police say

MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers arrested a man on Saturday after he assaulted an 81-year-old with a cane, police said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Covington Place after a report of an assault in the area. Upon arrival they reportedly found the 81-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his head. The county's fire and rescue team responded and flew the man to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
MANASSAS, VA
WJLA

Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
wtae.com

Oldest living survivor of Tree of Life shooting dies

WASHINGTON — We are learning of the death of Joe Charny, who escaped the gunfire inside the Tree of Life synagogue and was its oldest living survivor. Charny was preparing for services on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman entered the synagogue and killed 11 people. He later appeared in the HBO documentary about the shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy