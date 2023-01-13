Terps hoping to carry momentum to Iowa

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — On Sunday, the Maryland men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the new year, taking down Ohio State at the Xfinity Center. The win snapped a two-game losing skid for the Terps.

“To get a win in that moment, it was pretty big,” Maryland senior forward Donta Scott said. Now we’re just trying to build on the win and just trying to get better every day.”

After a week with no games, the Terps returned to full practice Thursday afternoon.

“I think they all kind of needed a few days to kind of get away,” head coach Kevin Willard said. “This group has been great. They’ve laid down a great foundation of how we want everybody to work.”

As they get ready for a trip to Iowa over the weekend, the Hawkeyes and Terps are both 2-3 in conference. Iowa is the highest scoring team in the Big Ten, averaging 81.4 point per game.

At the midway point of Willard’s first season in College Park, Maryland will to keep their momentum rolling into Sunday’s game at Iowa.

“Our mood is just to stay locked in,” Maryland senior guard Hakim Hart said. “Even though it was a good win [against Ohio State], we just gotta keep pushing. There’s some more games to win on our schedule.”

Sunday’s game against Iowa is set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. eastern time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.