ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Terps hoping to carry momentum to Iowa

By Alex Flum
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNeWK_0kD99DLP00

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — On Sunday, the Maryland men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the new year, taking down Ohio State at the Xfinity Center. The win snapped a two-game losing skid for the Terps.

“To get a win in that moment, it was pretty big,” Maryland senior forward Donta Scott said. Now we’re just trying to build on the win and just trying to get better every day.”

After a week with no games, the Terps returned to full practice Thursday afternoon.

“I think they all kind of needed a few days to kind of get away,” head coach Kevin Willard said. “This group has been great. They’ve laid down a great foundation of how we want everybody to work.”

As they get ready for a trip to Iowa over the weekend, the Hawkeyes and Terps are both 2-3 in conference. Iowa is the highest scoring team in the Big Ten, averaging 81.4 point per game.

At the midway point of Willard’s first season in College Park, Maryland will to keep their momentum rolling into Sunday’s game at Iowa.

“Our mood is just to stay locked in,” Maryland senior guard Hakim Hart said. “Even though it was a good win [against Ohio State], we just gotta keep pushing. There’s some more games to win on our schedule.”

Sunday’s game against Iowa is set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. eastern time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
testudotimes.com

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Iowa

Maryland men’s basketball picked up a crucial win over Ohio State last Sunday thanks to graduate guard Jahmir Young’s monster performance with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Now, the Terps are coming off a week of rest as they head to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Maryland is 2-3 in the Big Ten, but has yet to win a road game in conference play.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland role player ruled out for road trip vs. Iowa

Maryland basketball will be without a player for its matchup with Iowa. The news was reported on by Washington Post’s Emily Giambalvo. After dealing with a sprained ankle earlier this season, Patrick Emilien was seen at warmups on Sunday wearing sweats and a walking boot on his right foot. Emilien averages 2.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game for the Terps.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Maryland Baskeball: Terps' road struggles continue in 81-67 loss at Iowa

Maryland men’s basketball started both halves fast, but fell victim to familiar slumps and opponent runs in a loss to Iowa, 81-67. The Terps scored the first four points of the game and the first eight points of the second half, but shooting slumps that followed and lackluster defense allowed the Hawkeyes to control the game. Iowa did its damage in transition, scoring 15 points on the fastbreak compared to zero for the Terps. Jahmir Young led Maryland with 20 points, while Donta Scott (15) and Julian Reese (10) rounded out the double-figure scorers. Scott had a double-double with 11 rebounds as well.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Yardbarker

Iowa aims to keep good times rolling against Maryland

Losing three straight Big Ten games didn't bode well for the prospects of both Iowa and Maryland. But both teams have recovered to some extent heading into their game Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa. While Iowa (11-6, 3-3) has reeled off three straight league wins, Maryland (11-5, 2-3) rebounded last...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps take the next step with 7-footer

Without a lot of impact big men available, the Maryland basketball staff hasn't focused much on frontcourt recruits in the 2023 class lately, instead looking likely to replenish that part of the roster in the transfer portal. But Kevin Willard has added one high school center to his list during the past month, and now he's taking the next step.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
hawkeyesports.com

No. 16 HAWKEYES POST 196.575, SETTING NEW SEASON-HIGH SCORE

WEST VALLEY CENTER, Utah – The 16th ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team finished third, scoring a 196.575 to set a new season-high team score in the evening session at The Wasatch Classic on Saturday evening inside the Maverick Center. Iowa finished behind No. 3 California and No. 26 Oregon State but in front of No. 20 Pittsburgh.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (1/14): Iowa, Drake, Creighton, Northwest pick up wins

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake, Creighton and Northwest Missouri State picked up wins in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday. Iowa (14-4, 6-1): No. 12 Iowa rolled to a 108-67 win over Penn State (11-7, 2-5). Caitlin Clark had 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Monika Czinano added 20 points for the Hawkeyes. McKenna Warnock tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Hannah Stuelke finished with 11 points. Taylor McCabe also had a strong showing with 12 points.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Baltimore

'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson

BALTIMORE - Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.The new restaurant is situated a short distance from the Towson University campus. Lines of customers wrapped around the corner Thursday. "I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.Live music, Towson mascot Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on...
TOWSON, MD
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Student with disabilities bullied at Maryland high school

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Principal at Severna Park High School in Maryland sent a letter home to families Monday after being made aware of a video going around showing a student bullying his classmate with disabilities. Principal Lindsay Abruzzo claims the video of the incident was airdropped...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
DC News Now

Parade, peace walk honors life & legacy of MLK Jr.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People from all across the District came out to Ward 8 to celebrate the work and the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They marched, walked, and danced through Anacostia in the 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr Day Parade. The parade and the peace walk are long-standing traditions […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mdlottery.com

Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win

Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy