Truckee, CA

Sierra Sun

Truckee Donner PUD 2022 year in review

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Last year, the Truckee Donner Public Utility District took on a number of important new projects. These efforts not only improved water and electric utility service, customer experience and community safety but also continued to position TDPUD as a valued resource in conservation and sustainability. “Our...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

No residential, commercial vegetation burning on MLK holiday

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, which includes Nevada, Sierra and Plumas counties, is reminding all residents that there is no residential or commercial burning of vegetation allowed on designated holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. “Please respect your neighbors...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe ski resorts receive about 2 feet of snow; More on way

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow fell through the day on Saturday at Truckee-Tahoe with area resorts reporting more than 2 feet of powder Sunday morning with possibly more on the way. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Truckee-Tahoe region. The updated warning is calling for 8 to 18 inches of snow at lake level and 1 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Truckee-Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Truckee-Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake and through town have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Snow to fall through Monday, sunshine expected for Tuesday

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow continues to fall during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, but a break is on the horizon. Overnight, resorts received several more inches of snow, with Palisades reporting 9 inches in the last 24 hours. Palisades is expected to receive 5-9 inches throughout the day...
RENO, NV

