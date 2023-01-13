Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Truckee Donner PUD 2022 year in review
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Last year, the Truckee Donner Public Utility District took on a number of important new projects. These efforts not only improved water and electric utility service, customer experience and community safety but also continued to position TDPUD as a valued resource in conservation and sustainability. “Our...
Sierra Sun
No residential, commercial vegetation burning on MLK holiday
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, which includes Nevada, Sierra and Plumas counties, is reminding all residents that there is no residential or commercial burning of vegetation allowed on designated holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. “Please respect your neighbors...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe ski resorts receive about 2 feet of snow; More on way
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow fell through the day on Saturday at Truckee-Tahoe with area resorts reporting more than 2 feet of powder Sunday morning with possibly more on the way. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Truckee-Tahoe region. The updated warning is calling for 8 to 18 inches of snow at lake level and 1 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet.
Sierra Sun
Postal Service says winter storms impacting delivery, urge customers to pick up mail
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The United States Postal Service said on Friday that severe winter storms have impacted access to some postal delivery routes, including in Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe and Truckee. Due to what the service is calling limited access set in by severe winter weather to routes...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe homeowners, businesses urged to monitor snow loads, propane tanks, gas lines
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — How much snow is too much for Lake Tahoe homeowners?. With yet another winter storm dumping feet of snow at Tahoe, public safety agencies are advising residents and businesses to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow.
Sierra Sun
Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Truckee-Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Truckee-Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake and through town have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Sierra Sun
Snow to fall through Monday, sunshine expected for Tuesday
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow continues to fall during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, but a break is on the horizon. Overnight, resorts received several more inches of snow, with Palisades reporting 9 inches in the last 24 hours. Palisades is expected to receive 5-9 inches throughout the day...
