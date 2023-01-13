Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergBensalem Township, PA
Lansdale Catholic’s Gabby Casey, Souderton’s Casey Harter and Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Erin Daley close in on scoring milestones
Gabby Casey is already the Lansdale Catholic girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. Now, she’s closing in on the overall school record. The senior is 64 points away from matching Mike McGowan’s 1,347 points, a record set in 2003. This week the Crusaders host Archbishop Ryan on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Bethlehem Catholic on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Malvern wins third straight ETR title with champ, O’Neill; OJR’s Bechtold wins belt
HOLLAND >> It’ll be some time before Malvern Prep sneaks up on anyone in the wrestling realm. But at the Escape the Rock tournament, Sunday, a few Friars made impressions. Eight Friars earned top-eight medals and five of them out-placed their initial seeding. Malvern won its third straight team title at this tournament, that perennially draws top talent from multiple states.
Wrestlers raise it up a notch at Big Red Duals
FRANCONIA — Saturday’s Big Red Duals at Souderton Area High School provided a big taste of top competition and also served as a reunion of sorts. Although Central Bucks East and Timberlane High – out of New Hampshire – weren’t too familiar with each other, the head coaches were.
Girls Basketball: Mary O’Brien’s 23 points boosts short-handed Marple Newtown
NEWTOWN SQUARE — Mary O’Brien knew before the start of the season that she had to become Marple Newtown’s best scoring option. This is now she and fellow Brooke Impriano’s team. For the Tigers to have success, the two varsity veterans had to make up for the loss of last year’s leading scorers, Haley Levy and Nikki Mostardi, who led the Tigers to a 20-win campaign and a PIAA tournament win for the first time in team history.
Main Line roundup: Conestoga, Haverford School wrestlers win
The Conestoga High School wrestling team defeated Garnet Valley, 43-25, Jan. 11. For the Pioneers (4-0 Central League, 10-1 overall), it was their first win over the Jaguars since 2012. Steve Wiechecki (121 pounds) won a tight decision and Matt Boye (160) earned a major decision in key wins for Conestoga. Parker Warkentine (114), Charlie Mucklow (127), Hayden McLellan (172) and Bryce Beltrante (215) pinned for the Pioneers.
Plymouth Whitemarsh’s fast start sinks Methacton boys basketball
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> This weekend was going to be a good test for the Plymouth Whitemarsh boys basketball team, with back-to-back road games for the first time this season and the second coming against a strong Methacton squad. But the Colonials did just what they needed to do on Saturday...
Delco Roundup: Joyner, Brown score 19 each, Upper Darby downs Marple
Yassir Joyner and Miymire Brown scored 19 points apiece Thursday night as Upper Darby led from start to finish in a 74-61 boys basketball triumph over Marple Newtown. Nadir Myers (14 points) and Khysir Slaughert (13) also reached double figures for the Royals (10-3 overall, 6-3 Central League), who led 18-12 after the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime.
