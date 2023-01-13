ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow

SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
Who has the most? Snow totals for January 16, 2023

BOSTON – A bit of winter finally arrived in Massachusetts Sunday into Monday, bringing a few inches of snow around the state. That includes Boston's first inch of the season, tying the fifth-latest date for that milestone.Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.Montague 4.0 inchesMiddleborough 3.6Bradford 3.5Topsfield 3.4West Wareham 3.0Plainfield 3.0Haverhill 3.0Milton, Blue Hill Observatory 2.9Weymouth 2.9Hingham 2.8Carlisle 2.6Lexington 2.5West Peabody 2.5Fitchburg 2.5East Falmouth 2.5East Acton 2.4Rowley 2.3Andover. 2.3Hubbardston 2.3Acton 2.1Westford 2.0Chelmsford 2.0Gardner 2.0East Walpole 2.0Methuen 2.0Fitchburg 2.0Gloucester 2.0Acushnet 2.0Ashland 1.9Fairhaven 1.9Sterling 1.8Foxboro 1.7New Bedford 1.4Mansfield 1.3  East Walpole 1.2Oakham 1.0Boston 1.0
Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts

Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
Periods of light snow and snow showers overnight

We had some very gusty winds to deal with today as some wind gusts reached 40-45MPH, but those winds will slowly be easing overnight. Meanwhile another wave of Low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast will pass well east of Cape Cod on Monday, but as it goes by it will be sending more bouts of light snow, snow showers or just flurries from time to time as lows tonight drop back into the upper 20s. So any snow that falls on untreated roads can become slippery. Snow amounts throughout all of RI will basically be a grassy coating, but some areas of easternmost RI could potentially get up to an inch on grassy surfaces. Moving further to the east into Bristol county of MA snow totals could reach an inch or 2 while in Plymouth county amounts look to be on the order of 2-4 inches, but again most of this will on grassy surfaces while the roads may only have slippery spots or slushy coatings on them.
Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act

Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
