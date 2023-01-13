Read full article on original website
WCVB
Snow showers linger Monday in Massachusetts; Watch out for slick spots
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory was expanded Monday morning, warning residents in eastern Massachusetts about accumulations of snow, sleet and freezing rain that may cause slick spots on roads or walkways. Bands of wintry precipitation moved through the area during the morning hours and the conditions are expected...
How much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday? Snowfall totals from across the state
Across Massachusetts, state residents rose Monday morning to snow on the ground. From a thin layer of snow in far western Massachusetts to around 4 inches near the coast, much of the state saw at least some accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. Plymouth County got the most snow...
2022 Was An Extremely Crazy Warm Year in Massachusetts History
This past year was an extremely warm one for Massachusetts. In fact, it was one of the warmest years throughout the Bay State's history. How warm was it? Let's examine the a new report to show you what happened in each month and each season. According to WCVB, there has...
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow
SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
Who has the most? Snow totals for January 16, 2023
BOSTON – A bit of winter finally arrived in Massachusetts Sunday into Monday, bringing a few inches of snow around the state. That includes Boston's first inch of the season, tying the fifth-latest date for that milestone.Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.Montague 4.0 inchesMiddleborough 3.6Bradford 3.5Topsfield 3.4West Wareham 3.0Plainfield 3.0Haverhill 3.0Milton, Blue Hill Observatory 2.9Weymouth 2.9Hingham 2.8Carlisle 2.6Lexington 2.5West Peabody 2.5Fitchburg 2.5East Falmouth 2.5East Acton 2.4Rowley 2.3Andover. 2.3Hubbardston 2.3Acton 2.1Westford 2.0Chelmsford 2.0Gardner 2.0East Walpole 2.0Methuen 2.0Fitchburg 2.0Gloucester 2.0Acushnet 2.0Ashland 1.9Fairhaven 1.9Sterling 1.8Foxboro 1.7New Bedford 1.4Mansfield 1.3 East Walpole 1.2Oakham 1.0Boston 1.0
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Flakes continued to fly in Massachusetts on Monday after a system packing fresh snow moved into the region over the weekend. Many communities have topped three inches of snow with Duxbury topping 4 inches. Here is a list of snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m., according to...
‘Very slick’: Police urge drivers to stay off roads as snow continues to fall in Massachusetts
Police in many Massachusetts communities are urging drivers to stay home if possible as snow continues to fall Monday morning. “If you have to go out, please go slow and leave extra space for stopping,” the Hamilton Police Department said in a tweet. “The roadways are very slick.”
WCVB
Snow, wintry mix threat along Massachusetts coast continues into Monday
BOSTON — Light snow was falling across parts of Cape Cod and Southeastern Massachusetts, the outer bands of a strong storm system well off the coastline. A winter weather advisory has been posted for coastal Plymouth and Norfolk counties as well as the Cape, for up to 4 inches of snowfall through Monday, meteorologists say.
whdh.com
Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across Massachusetts on Jan. 16, 2023
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Bands of snowfall drifting slowly over Massachusetts during the holiday weekend finally brought Boston its first inch of powder for the season. Other notable reports found by StormTeam 5 include 3.7 inches in East Falmouth and 3.5 inches in North Andover. This content is imported from...
