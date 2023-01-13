WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning. One man did not survive. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of 15th Place. Shortly before 1 am, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. 34-year-old Renando Griffin of D.C. died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 HOURS AGO