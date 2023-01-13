Read full article on original website
WJLA
Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
Police Investigating Shots Fired in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating shots fired late Saturday night in the 6400 block of 4th Ave. At approximately 11:38 p.m. on January 14, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6400 block of 4th Ave. for reports of shots being fired, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. Three callers reported hearing four to five shots fired on 4th Ave. and Eastern Ave. Police searched on foot for suspects, potential victims, and casings without finding any.
fox5dc.com
Man killed in Southeast DC double shooting: police
WASHINGTON - A double shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning left a man dead, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 12:49 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of 15th Place. Once there, officer found two men who had been shot. Both were...
Wbaltv.com
Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8K offered for info in fatal shooting at gas station
A Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for information in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown Baltimore gas station late last month. Video above: Man fatally shot after fight at downtown Baltimore gas station (December 2022) Lattimore Thompson, 30, was fatally shot on...
fox5dc.com
Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man dead, another injured following shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — One man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C., authorities said. Police responded to 15th Place Southeast in the Douglass neighborhood for the sound of gunshots at 12:49 a.m. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police...
Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon. Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building. The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening […]
1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince William Co. shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another hurt Monday night. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge. Police have not said at what time the shooting happened.
Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning. One man did not survive. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of 15th Place. Shortly before 1 am, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. 34-year-old Renando Griffin of D.C. died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
Man Killed In Double Shooting Near DC Middle School: Metropolitan Police
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Washington, DC early on Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson announced.Renando Griffin, 34, of Southeast, DC, was killed in a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the 3200 block of 15th Place near the John Hayden …
Bay Net
Brother Charged After Domestic-Related Fatal Stabbing In P.G. County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation into a domestic-related stabbing in the unincorporated section of District Heights. The victim is 43-year-old Tiron Tyler of District Heights. His brother, 55-year-old Antonio Ward of District Heights, is in custody in connection with the incident.
WJLA
Manassas man arrested after assaulting 81-year-old man with cane, police say
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers arrested a man on Saturday after he assaulted an 81-year-old with a cane, police said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Covington Place after a report of an assault in the area. Upon arrival they reportedly found the 81-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his head. The county's fire and rescue team responded and flew the man to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot Saturday night, January 14, 2023. The assault was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road at 7:44 PM.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
fox5dc.com
1 in custody after crews battle fire at scene of barricade in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police say one person is in custody after crews battled a fire Monday at the scene of barricade in southeast D.C. The fire was reported at an apartment around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of 37th Place. Police say they have no information about the person taken into custody.
NBC Washington
Food Delivery Driver Shot to Death in Prince George's County
Someone shot and killed a food delivery driver in Temple Hills, Maryland Friday night, police say. Stephen Lee Green, 34, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his SUV about 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street, Prince George's County police said. He died at the scene. Police...
