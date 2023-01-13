Read full article on original website
getajob
4d ago
Don’t ruin a good place by adding parking. Greedy big government. Leave the small places alone abd quit ruining our communities
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Governor DeSantis to Recapture Higher Education in Florida Starting with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity ReportFlorida State
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Longboat Observer
8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'
Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
luxury-houses.net
A Freshly Remastered Home on Over An Acre of Premium Waterfront with 169 Feet of Direct Water Footage Asks $6.5 Million in Bradenton, Florida
7814 Desoto Memorial Highway Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 7814 Desoto Memorial Highway, Bradenton, Florida is an elegant Cape Cod styled manor was rebuilt in 2022 by Gagne Construction Idyllically poised at the mouth of the Manatee River, enjoy the natural beauty and spectacular water views. This Home in Bradenton offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7814 Desoto Memorial Highway, please contact Kathy Valente (Phone: 941-685-6767) & Gregory Zies (Phone: 941-779-3081) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
A $4 Million Tuscan Inspired Home Privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views in Venice, Florida
316 W Bay Drive, Venice, Florida is an extraordinary home privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views of Robert’s Bay, a short walk to the quaint shops, dining, beaches, cultural venues, and recreational activities of downtown Venice. This Home in Venice offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 316 W Bay Drive, please contact Audrey Peabody (Phone: 941-780-6695) & Robert Goldman (Phone: 941-400-2756) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
fox13news.com
Crews install large murals ahead of 20th 'Embracing Our Differences' exhibit in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - Crews were busy installing the large murals that will be featured in the 20th annual exhibit "Embracing Our Differences" at Bayfront Park in Sarasota. "You get to see some pieces that are really inspirational and light-hearted and funny, and then you’ll see others that are more intense, thought-provoking and emotional," said Sarah Wertheimer, the executive director of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit. "We do that purposely so that different individuals can connect with different pieces and different people can enjoy it every day."
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL
With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New shops coming to Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda
The Zink family sailed from Michigan to Florida in 1986, opening their first Fishermen’s Village shop Beneath the Sea in 1999. The shop started off as a surf and dive shop, the first of its kind in Punta Gorda. Opened by husband and wife Bobby and Loreen, the first generation of the Zink family business owners, the shop became beloved by locals and visitors alike.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
fox13news.com
Five-O Donut Company expanding to Ellenton
SARASOTA, Fla. - A former fine-dining pastry chef turned "doughnut queen" is broadening her empire into Bradenton and St. Petersburg. If you told Christine Nordstrom that this is what would happen when she first opened the doors of her modest startup in 2017, she would be humbled. "I just come...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead
MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The man was reported missing after he had...
fox13news.com
Keystone, Odessa residents fight back against planned housing development
TAMPA, Fla. - People are moving to Florida in record numbers. According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation. As people continue to move to the state, more housing developments are popping up – including one in Keystone, Odessa. It’s known for...
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million
3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
Mysuncoast.com
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - 39-year-old Justin Darr was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Darr’s body was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish. The Sheriff’s office added that the neighborhood is not under a threat.
cltampa.com
Sarasota's curvy modern masterpiece, 'The Chapell Residence,' is now for sale
A home designed by famed architect Don Chapell as his personal residence and studio is now on the market in Sarasota's Lido Shores. Located at 150 Morningside Dr., the 6,843-square sits on a waterfront lot, which was purchased by Chapell in 1983 for $138,000. A decade later, construction of the home began, and it was finished in 2000, just six months after Chapell suddenly died at the age of 55.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
Missing Manatee County gym teacher found dead nearly a week after disappearing
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old Bradenton gym teacher was found dead Sunday morning after being missing for a week, according to an update from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Justin Darr was found not far from his home in Parrish. The cause of death is still...
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port Pizza
Note From The Author: The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:https://www.marlowes-bbq-and-smoked-meat-pizza.com/, https://www.longislandbros.com/andhttps://boccalupopizza.com/.
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells
Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.
Motorcyclist dies after Pasco County crash
A New Port Richey motorcyclist died after a crash on Monday morning.
Seafood Festival kicks off as city leaders look at John's Pass future
City leaders say the long-term goal of one proposal on the table is to keep John's Pass Village viable.
Comments / 8