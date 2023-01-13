ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Best Buy, Dunkin' and Starbucks changed their rewards programs. Then came the backlash

CNN — If you want to earn rewards points at Best Buy, you'll have to take out a Best Buy credit card to be able to redeem them. Some customers hate the idea. The company's free "My Best Buy" program has for years offered members points on purchases they can accrue to earn cash rewards, as well as other perks like exclusive savings offers and services.
WRAL

Covid broke supply chains. Now on the mend, can they withstand another shock?

CNN — The pandemic dislodged the global supply chain, hurling once smoothly running businesses, industries and economies into a state of disarray. After almost three years of enduring wild swings and extremes, the system is slowly getting up to speed and into better sync: Ocean freight timelines are on a steady decline, ports are less congested, labor strikes have been narrowly averted, product and worker shortages have eased, prices have fallen, warehouses are full (maybe too full), friendshoring, nearshoring and reshoring efforts have accelerated and China has lifted its "zero Covid" policy.
WRAL

Netflix plans its biggest-ever slate of Korean content

CNN — Netflix is planning its largest-ever lineup of South Korean content, with 34 new and returning titles set to roll out this year. The streaming giant made the announcement Tuesday. It said that audience data showed "over 60% of all Netflix members" watched Korean titles last year. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL

Forget inflation, it's all about earnings

CNN — To everything there is a season and now is the time for earnings. Over the past few weeks investors have been squarely focused on inflation and Fed policy, but now market reactions are getting bigger for earnings (especially the misses) and smaller for economic data. What's happening:...
WRAL

5 on Your Side: Save money buying these store brands

We’re feeling inflation pains everywhere these days, especially at the grocery store. One way to save money is to buy store brands. But that can be disappointing if the ones you choose don’t taste great. Consumer Reports’ expert taste testers went to work to find the store brands that you’ll actually enjoy eating while saving money, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy