ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bcinterruption.com

Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball @ North Carolina

On Tuesday night, the Boston College Eagles travel down the Tobacco Road to face the North Carolina Tarheels for the Eagles’ 3rd ACC match-up in seven days. BC finds themselves in the midst of a losing streak, dropping three straight, while UNC has found their groove to win 7 of their last 9.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech, mired in five-game losing skid, has #10 Virginia up next

Virginia Tech was ranked in the Top 25 the week before Christmas, which is right around the time the Hokies lost senior guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury. With Cattoor on the sidelines, Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight, which maybe shows how shallow the depth is for coach Mike Young this year.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Longwood controls the boards, paint, holds off USC Upstate rally in 72-65 win

Longwood shot just 40 percent, but pounded the offensive boards and shot a season-high 40 free throws to gut out a 72-65 win over USC Upstate on Saturday in Farmville. The Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South) got 19 points from DeShaun Wade, 16 points from Jesper Granlund and 12 points and 12 rebounds from Isaiah Wilkins.
FARMVILLE, VA
WRAL News

NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn apologizes, returns from suspension

NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn apologized and returned from a two-game suspension for Saturday’s home men's basketball game with Miami. Hahn was suspended by Learfield Communications, the NC State broadcast rights holder, on Dec. 30 after he gave a score update during the Wolfpack's football’s loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and said: “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”
RALEIGH, NC
gopack.com

Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach

RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
RALEIGH, NC
publicradioeast.org

Grant awarded to North Carolina HBCU targeted by bomb threats last year

The Biden administration has announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022, including one in North Carolina. North Carolina Central University, Philander Smith College in Arkansas and Hampton University in Virginia each received between $100,000 and...
HAMPTON, VA
cbs17

Durham basketball coach hopes to raise bone marrow awareness after cancer diagnosis

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With several decades of coaching under his belt, basketball is staple in Ovester Grays’ life. Coach Grays had to re-evaluate that life in 2019. “I just started feeling really tired, had some weight loss, lymph nodes started to grow and get big. With different series of tests, I was diagnosed with a stage four lymphoma cancer,” Grays told CBS 17.
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

National Hurricane Center watching non-tropical low in North Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook for the North Atlantic as it watches a non-tropical low pressure about 300 miles north of Bermuda. The disturbance is surrounded by cold air and is producing storm-force winds near frontal boundaries. Of course, this...
RALEIGH, NC
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle

More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy