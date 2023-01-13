Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
bcinterruption.com
Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball @ North Carolina
On Tuesday night, the Boston College Eagles travel down the Tobacco Road to face the North Carolina Tarheels for the Eagles’ 3rd ACC match-up in seven days. BC finds themselves in the midst of a losing streak, dropping three straight, while UNC has found their groove to win 7 of their last 9.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech, mired in five-game losing skid, has #10 Virginia up next
Virginia Tech was ranked in the Top 25 the week before Christmas, which is right around the time the Hokies lost senior guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury. With Cattoor on the sidelines, Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight, which maybe shows how shallow the depth is for coach Mike Young this year.
WRAL
Duke falls out of AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021 as UNC, NC State also remain unranked
The Duke men’s basketball team is out of the AP Top 25 as of Monday after a weekend loss to Clemson. Last week, Duke was ranked No. 24. The Blue Devils lost 72-64 on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers. If the poll went beyond the top 25, Duke would...
Augusta Free Press
Longwood controls the boards, paint, holds off USC Upstate rally in 72-65 win
Longwood shot just 40 percent, but pounded the offensive boards and shot a season-high 40 free throws to gut out a 72-65 win over USC Upstate on Saturday in Farmville. The Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South) got 19 points from DeShaun Wade, 16 points from Jesper Granlund and 12 points and 12 rebounds from Isaiah Wilkins.
Augusta Free Press
#11 Virginia, with new starting lineup, picks up ACC road win, 67-58 over FSU
The final score – Virginia 67, Florida State 58 – would make you think this game was relatively close. It wasn’t. The 11th-ranked Cavaliers got out to an early 11-point lead and strangled the Seminoles from there, with good offense getting open shots, and good defense keeping FSU at arm’s length all afternoon.
Augusta Free Press
Bennett, in FSU postgame, addresses Vander Plas starting, Franklin’s good play of late
Tony Bennett was noncommittal after Virginia’s 67-58 win at Florida State on Saturday on the matter of 6’8” grad transfer Ben Vander Plas being the starter at the five going forward. He told reporters after the game that he didn’t make the final call to go with...
NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn apologizes, returns from suspension
NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn apologized and returned from a two-game suspension for Saturday’s home men's basketball game with Miami. Hahn was suspended by Learfield Communications, the NC State broadcast rights holder, on Dec. 30 after he gave a score update during the Wolfpack's football’s loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and said: “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”
247Sports
N.C. A&T's new Head Football Coach Vincent Brown makes big coaching changes
Vincent Brown is the Aggies' football program new head coach. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history. Coach Brown has immediately gotten to work making coaching staff changes in just his second week on the job. A native of Atlanta, Ga., who became a 1988 second-round draft pick...
gopack.com
Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach
RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
publicradioeast.org
Grant awarded to North Carolina HBCU targeted by bomb threats last year
The Biden administration has announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022, including one in North Carolina. North Carolina Central University, Philander Smith College in Arkansas and Hampton University in Virginia each received between $100,000 and...
cbs17
Durham basketball coach hopes to raise bone marrow awareness after cancer diagnosis
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With several decades of coaching under his belt, basketball is staple in Ovester Grays’ life. Coach Grays had to re-evaluate that life in 2019. “I just started feeling really tired, had some weight loss, lymph nodes started to grow and get big. With different series of tests, I was diagnosed with a stage four lymphoma cancer,” Grays told CBS 17.
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
How much did the highest bidder pay for North Carolina’s giant gorilla statue?
The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home.
Check your tickets! NC lottery player wins $1 million, Raleigh player wins $10K
Friday's Mega Millions drawing brought good luck to someone who bought a ticket in Charlotte and won $1 million.
cbs17
National Hurricane Center watching non-tropical low in North Atlantic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook for the North Atlantic as it watches a non-tropical low pressure about 300 miles north of Bermuda. The disturbance is surrounded by cold air and is producing storm-force winds near frontal boundaries. Of course, this...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
cbs17
Shaw University professor explains MLK’s impact in Triangle during civil rights movement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — April of 1960 — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visits Shaw University. “One of the things we celebrate at Shaw University is the founding of SNCC. The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. It didn’t just pop up,” said Dr. Valerie Ann Johnson. Johnson...
Augusta Free Press
Finally! Waynesboro receives $3.9M grant to develop property near exit 96
The City of Waynesboro was one of 22 localities to receive a Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grant for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center. The city received a grant in the amount of $3,911,144. NCTC is located on the southeast edge of the city on Delphine Avenue near Interstate...
cbs17
How much did the highest bidder pay for ‘local landmark’ 8-ft gorilla in Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home. The 8-foot tall, 5-foot wide gorilla currently stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
