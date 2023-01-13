Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
How are recent UVA Hoops transfers doing with their new schools?
After witnessing former Virginia forward Justin McKoy being booed mercilessly in his return to John Paul Jones Arena earlier this week, it got me thinking about how exactly each one of the guys who recently left the UVA program and are now playing elsewhere are faring with their new squads.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech, mired in five-game losing skid, has #10 Virginia up next
Virginia Tech was ranked in the Top 25 the week before Christmas, which is right around the time the Hokies lost senior guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury. With Cattoor on the sidelines, Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight, which maybe shows how shallow the depth is for coach Mike Young this year.
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia rallies from 11 down, defeats Boston College, 66-50
Virginia trailed by as many as 11 in the first half, but then dominated Boston College in the second half, to post a 66-50 win on Sunday in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers (14-4, 3-4 ACC) ended a three-game losing streak with the win in Game 2 of their three-game homestand. Boston...
Augusta Free Press
Bennett, in FSU postgame, addresses Vander Plas starting, Franklin’s good play of late
Tony Bennett was noncommittal after Virginia’s 67-58 win at Florida State on Saturday on the matter of 6’8” grad transfer Ben Vander Plas being the starter at the five going forward. He told reporters after the game that he didn’t make the final call to go with...
Augusta Free Press
#11 Virginia, with new starting lineup, picks up ACC road win, 67-58 over FSU
The final score – Virginia 67, Florida State 58 – would make you think this game was relatively close. It wasn’t. The 11th-ranked Cavaliers got out to an early 11-point lead and strangled the Seminoles from there, with good offense getting open shots, and good defense keeping FSU at arm’s length all afternoon.
Augusta Free Press
Ben Vander Plas, Armaan Franklin key Virginia in win at Florida State
Just over a month ago when Virginia and Florida State met in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers narrowly escaped with a 62-57 win, in a game that could be described with only one word, ugly. Virginia committed 12 turnovers while shooting just 35.3 percent from the floor and a woeful 26.3 percent...
Augusta Free Press
Longwood controls the boards, paint, holds off USC Upstate rally in 72-65 win
Longwood shot just 40 percent, but pounded the offensive boards and shot a season-high 40 free throws to gut out a 72-65 win over USC Upstate on Saturday in Farmville. The Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South) got 19 points from DeShaun Wade, 16 points from Jesper Granlund and 12 points and 12 rebounds from Isaiah Wilkins.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
Augusta Free Press
Vaccine, booster clinics being offered in Charlottesville this month
Two COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics will be held in January at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department. The Blue Ridge Health District will offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters to anyone ages 6 months or older. Clinics will be offered Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Tuesday,...
Augusta Free Press
Finally! Waynesboro receives $3.9M grant to develop property near exit 96
The City of Waynesboro was one of 22 localities to receive a Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grant for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center. The city received a grant in the amount of $3,911,144. NCTC is located on the southeast edge of the city on Delphine Avenue near Interstate...
Augusta Free Press
The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page
Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
Augusta Free Press
Former planner: Uniontown redevelopment ‘resegregation under the name of culture’
The City of Staunton is committing $75,000 to a small area study of Uniontown, a predominantly Black neighborhood located near National Cemetery that was settled after the Civil War and Emancipation. There’s a difference of opinion on the commitment from the city and what it signifies. Former City Council...
Augusta Free Press
‘From the plantation house to the White House’: MLK remembered in Waynesboro
Sounds of worship echoed from St. James Baptist Church in Waynesboro Sunday. Participants praised God and a man who did God’s work in his 39 years on Earth. Yesterday would have been the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday. The Waynesboro branch of the NAACP hosted...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Updates: VDOT work schedule for Jan. 16-20
VDOT has updates its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing project receives $4.5M grant, plan could deliver 3K jobs in city
The City of Staunton received a $4,555,000 development grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for Staunton Crossing. The 300-acre property is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 250 and Interstate 81 – just three miles from downtown Staunton. The property includes the Old Western State Hospital and the plan includes the potential of additional parcels along Frontier Drive. In 2021, a number of buildings on the property were torn down to prepare for the future.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Jan. 16-20
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at...
