Charlottesville, VA

How are recent UVA Hoops transfers doing with their new schools?

After witnessing former Virginia forward Justin McKoy being booed mercilessly in his return to John Paul Jones Arena earlier this week, it got me thinking about how exactly each one of the guys who recently left the UVA program and are now playing elsewhere are faring with their new squads.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Tech, mired in five-game losing skid, has #10 Virginia up next

Virginia Tech was ranked in the Top 25 the week before Christmas, which is right around the time the Hokies lost senior guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury. With Cattoor on the sidelines, Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight, which maybe shows how shallow the depth is for coach Mike Young this year.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Longwood controls the boards, paint, holds off USC Upstate rally in 72-65 win

Longwood shot just 40 percent, but pounded the offensive boards and shot a season-high 40 free throws to gut out a 72-65 win over USC Upstate on Saturday in Farmville. The Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South) got 19 points from DeShaun Wade, 16 points from Jesper Granlund and 12 points and 12 rebounds from Isaiah Wilkins.
FARMVILLE, VA
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle

More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Vaccine, booster clinics being offered in Charlottesville this month

Two COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics will be held in January at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department. The Blue Ridge Health District will offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters to anyone ages 6 months or older. Clinics will be offered Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Tuesday,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page

Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
Staunton District Traffic Updates: VDOT work schedule for Jan. 16-20

VDOT has updates its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
STAUNTON, VA
Staunton Crossing project receives $4.5M grant, plan could deliver 3K jobs in city

The City of Staunton received a $4,555,000 development grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for Staunton Crossing. The 300-acre property is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 250 and Interstate 81 – just three miles from downtown Staunton. The property includes the Old Western State Hospital and the plan includes the potential of additional parcels along Frontier Drive. In 2021, a number of buildings on the property were torn down to prepare for the future.
STAUNTON, VA
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Jan. 16-20

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA

