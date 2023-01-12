ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Horeb, WI

lptv.org

Wisconsin Man Seriously Injured in Nisswa Snowmobile Race Crash

A 26-year-old Wisconsin man has suffered serious injuries while racing in a Nisswa snowmobile event. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore. The man, who has not been identified, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event and crashed on the race course.
NISSWA, MN
MLive

Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
MARINETTE, WI
CBS 58

Wet snow and mix arrive Wednesday night through Thursday

Another potent winter storm will move across the Midwest Wednesday and Thursday bringing southeast Wisconsin the chance for both wet snow and rain. The precipitation looks to start just after the evening commute on Wednesday with steady and heavy wet snow and mix Wednesday night into early Thursday morning then lingering snow and mix showers throughout the rest of the Thursday.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ice thinning in Wisconsin, snowmobile safety urged: DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers to operate safely as ice thins across certain areas, a result of recent warming trends. According to the DNR, there were 16 fatal snowmobile crashes in 2022. Thin ice masks extremely dangerous conditions for snowmobiles traveling over water. International Snowmobile Safety Week...
WISCONSIN STATE
koamnewsnow.com

WI: SNOWMOBILE TRAILS CLOSE DUE TO LACK OF SNOW

With the warmer weather, many snowmobile trails across Northeast Wisconsin are closed until further notice. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY: Messy commutes expected Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Weather team has issued a First Alert Day for Thursday, January 19, as a wintry system will impact southern Wisconsin. Right now, this Alert Day is not due to how much snow we’re expecting to see but rather the timing of the snow for the Thursday morning commute.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Midweek winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the state, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stay alert for changing...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today) Dinosaurs are a fascinating topic for many people, and their remains can be found worldwide. While it is well known that dinosaurs roamed the land that is now the U.S. millions of years ago, including the T-rex and the Brachiosaurus, have you ever wondered if they ever roamed the valleys of Wisconsin?
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Rainy weather to start the week, snow possible Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Clouds will increase throughout the night as our next weather system approaches. Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph. Monday: Rain is expected throughout a good part of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Sparta area

TOWN OF LEON, Wis. (WKBT) — No one is injured after a fire destroyed a vehicle in the Town of Leon. The vehicle caught fire while in the woods, just a mile off Kale road. “The only way to access the fire was with four wheel drive and our all wheel drive engine. Once we finally got to the vehicle...
SPARTA, WI
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
WISCONSIN STATE

