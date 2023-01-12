Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
lptv.org
Wisconsin Man Seriously Injured in Nisswa Snowmobile Race Crash
A 26-year-old Wisconsin man has suffered serious injuries while racing in a Nisswa snowmobile event. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore. The man, who has not been identified, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event and crashed on the race course.
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
CBS 58
Wet snow and mix arrive Wednesday night through Thursday
Another potent winter storm will move across the Midwest Wednesday and Thursday bringing southeast Wisconsin the chance for both wet snow and rain. The precipitation looks to start just after the evening commute on Wednesday with steady and heavy wet snow and mix Wednesday night into early Thursday morning then lingering snow and mix showers throughout the rest of the Thursday.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ice thinning in Wisconsin, snowmobile safety urged: DNR
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers to operate safely as ice thins across certain areas, a result of recent warming trends. According to the DNR, there were 16 fatal snowmobile crashes in 2022. Thin ice masks extremely dangerous conditions for snowmobiles traveling over water. International Snowmobile Safety Week...
koamnewsnow.com
WI: SNOWMOBILE TRAILS CLOSE DUE TO LACK OF SNOW
With the warmer weather, many snowmobile trails across Northeast Wisconsin are closed until further notice. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Messy commutes expected Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Weather team has issued a First Alert Day for Thursday, January 19, as a wintry system will impact southern Wisconsin. Right now, this Alert Day is not due to how much snow we’re expecting to see but rather the timing of the snow for the Thursday morning commute.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
voiceofalexandria.com
Midweek winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the state, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stay alert for changing...
Big Storm System Moving Into Midwest This Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next round of snow is expected to move into Minnesota later this week. The National Weather Service says confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the region, with the best chances from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. It is...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today) Dinosaurs are a fascinating topic for many people, and their remains can be found worldwide. While it is well known that dinosaurs roamed the land that is now the U.S. millions of years ago, including the T-rex and the Brachiosaurus, have you ever wondered if they ever roamed the valleys of Wisconsin?
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
wearegreenbay.com
Rainy weather to start the week, snow possible Thursday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Clouds will increase throughout the night as our next weather system approaches. Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph. Monday: Rain is expected throughout a good part of...
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Wisconsin
Wisconsin is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Wisconsin!
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Sparta area
TOWN OF LEON, Wis. (WKBT) — No one is injured after a fire destroyed a vehicle in the Town of Leon. The vehicle caught fire while in the woods, just a mile off Kale road. “The only way to access the fire was with four wheel drive and our all wheel drive engine. Once we finally got to the vehicle...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
