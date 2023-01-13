Read full article on original website
americafirstamerican
3d ago
Yeah. Let’s buy a house in the middle of nowhere with no water supply. What could go wrong?
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Growing cafe chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Californian favourite Mr. Pickle's launches in Scottsdale: Grand-opening of first Arizona storeBrenna TempleScottsdale, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Mr. Pickles opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a beloved mom-and-pop family of quick-service restaurants in northern California, has officially opened its first location in Arizona. The restaurant, located at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
'Our water tanks will be dry within days': Arizona city cuts off nextdoor water supply amid drought
On the first day of the new year, the city of Scottsdale, Arizona officially stopped transporting water to the unincorporated neighboring area of the Rio Verde Foothills.
DPS: Fatal crash closes SR-287 near Coolidge
COOLIDGE, Ariz — A portion of State Route 287 near Coolidge is closed due to a fatal collision reported Monday afternoon, authorities said. The three-vehicle collision occurred near milepost 120, which is about six miles south of Coolidge. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries,...
studyfinds.org
Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts
If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 14-15
PHOENIX — Storms brought rain to the Valley and snow to the high country, two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose and residents are looking to cash in by renting spaces during the Super Bowl. Here are some of the...
East Valley Tribune
Rio Verde homeowners take to the streets in protest
A group of Rio Verde Foothills residents wants to stop Scottsdale from turning off the standpipe that provides hauled water to about 700 homes in the 2,400-home community northeast of the city. Their injunction request, filed Jan. 11, demands the city resume service under ARS Section 9-516 C, which states:
thelawnhomecare.com
Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix
Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
5 people taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-17
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — Four adults and a child have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries after their car rolled over on Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City. The SUV crashed Monday at about noon near milepost 256 in the freeway's northbound lane, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
AZFamily
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
travellemming.com
8 Best Phoenix Neighborhoods (for 2023)
Planning to move to or visit Phoenix? I’m here to fill you in on the best Phoenix neighborhoods. This guide overviews the pros and cons of 8 communities in Phoenix. I share insights about each neighborhood’s entertainment, schools, safety, and general residents. Find ideal neighborhoods for young professionals, families, retirees, and everyone in between.
Juvenile hospitalized in Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ariz — A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in Peoria, according to the Peoria Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon near 79th Drive and Deer Valley Road. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The incident remains...
AZFamily
Scottsdale police asking for information after Molotov cocktails thrown at 2 cars
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for information after someone threw Molotov cocktails at two cars in Scottsdale in two separate crimes. The first incident happened on Jan. 7 near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road just before 8 p.m. Police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a 2018 Lexus RX350.
Cartel Roasting Co. hosting grand opening for new Desert Ridge Marketplace location
PHOENIX — Cartel Roasting Co. has a new store at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. Cartel Desert Ridge will host a grand opening event Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with giveaways and contests for guests. The first 25 visitors in line will receive a free gift,...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, Arizona, located in the Salt River Valley of central Arizona, is surrounded by iconic mountains like the distinctive Camelback, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and McDowell. Look in any direction from many rooftop bars in Scottsdale, and you will surely see a mountain. These stunning views are a bonus when you’re enjoying an adult beverage (or not) and having a delicious snack or meal at one of the rooftop bars in Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Child hospitalized after shooting in Peoria neighborhood
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood on Monday afternoon. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. Arizona’s Family...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Restrictions on southbound Ellsworth Road begin Jan. 16
Beginning Monday, Jan. 16, southbound Ellsworth Road will be restricted to one lane south of the State Route 24 in Mesa for a waterline extension project. The specific restrictions will move with the work zone, between SR 24 and south of Williams Field, according to the City of Mesa. Restrictions are anticipated through March for this first phase.
nevalleynews.org
The street was home—for the holidays—as more than 1,000 Valley citizens reside in the “Zone” encampment
The number one myth about homeless residents of the Zone encampment in downtown Phoenix—“They don’t work—simply not true,” says local expert on the Valley homeless. Elizabeth Venable is the League Organizer for the Fund for Empowerment, a non-profit outreach and education organization that works on behalf of the Valley’s homeless.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa wood turner pens his way to popularity
Want a custom pen in Bolivian rosewood to sign checks? Andy Trotti will turn it out for you. Or one in Brazilian ebony for extending birthday greetings? Maybe, one in desert ironwood for winter postcards extolling the Arizona sunshine?. The Mesa man turns these woods and others on his lathe,...
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm still bringing rain to Phoenix area, snow to Flagstaff
Arizonans are still experiencing active winter weather, as a storm continues to bring rain and snow to various parts of the state. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports from Flagstaff, while FOX 10's Linda William reports from Phoenix.
