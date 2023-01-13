Read full article on original website
2 teens shot and injured in West Allis, police say
A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident in West Allis Sunday morning, police say.
Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
WISN
Friends gather in memory of postal worker shot and killed
MILWAUKEE — Friends and co-workers gathered at Skybox Sports Bar in memory of a Milwaukee postal worker who was shot and killed on the job. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. Marc Cobb, a...
CBS 58
'I'm tired of staying home': Neighbors create safe walking group on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens of east side residents are connecting in hopes of making their daily walks a little safer. Community strolls are being organized through a new Facebook group after multiple incidents. The idea was sparked after several people recently posted in the East Side Neighborhood-Milwaukee Facebook page...
Critically missing 5-year-old girl in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing 5-year-old girl named J'mya Hurt. She is described as 3'05", 52 lbs, with brown eyes.
WISN
Milwaukee house shot-up following argument
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death. A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marcellus Duckworth on Friday, Jan. 13 to 25 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision. Duckworth is the Milwaukee man convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Gabby Landry near 65th and Thurston in Feb. 2022.
Three teens face charges for beating classmate at Lake County fairgrounds
Three freshmen at Crown Point High School are facing criminal charges after a video was circulated on social media of the beating of a classmate.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting injures Greenfield man, woman arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Greenfield man, 47, was shot and wounded near 38th and Hampton on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Milwaukee police said the victim was shot in the leg at a living facility around 9:30 a.m. and taken to the hospital for treatment. A woman, 20, was arrested. Anyone with...
Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 10 people have been shot, one fatally in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shooting; tow truck driver accused, firing at motorcyclist
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer on Nov. 8, 2022. The accused is Donta Davis – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
Armed suspect shot by Kenosha County deputies
An armed suspect was shot by police in Kenosha County on Monday. Around 3:30 p.m., the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department assisted with a police pursuit that entered the county.
CBS 58
Postal workers, friends, host celebration of life event in Milwaukee to honor USPS worker killed on duty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friends and coworkers of 44-year-old Aundre Cross, the USPS letter carrier who was shot and killed while on the job in December, gathered at the Skybox Sports Bar in Milwaukee Sunday night to celebrate his life. Many came to share jokes and memories, while wearing sweatshirts...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee standoff near 85th and Brown Deer, wanted man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee standoff ended with the arrest of a wanted man on Sunday evening, Jan. 15 near 85th and Brown Deer. Police responded around 3 p.m., and officers "obtained information that the suspect was inside," MPD said. He refused to make contact with police and a "tactical setup was established."
Man charged in gang-related killing of 15-year-old Chicago girl in 2016
Veronica Lopez was rushed to Illinois Masonic, where she later died.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
One killed in shooting near 37th and Hampton, suspect arrested
One person has died and one has been arrested following a deadly shooting Friday night, according to Milwaukee Police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
