Ragged Point, CA

Caltrans allowing resupply runs Friday for residents in Hwy 1 closure area

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Caltrans will allow resupply runs Friday for residents impacted by the Highway 1 closure.

Convoys will be allowing access for resupplies during a window of milder weather.

Northbound runs will leave Ragged Point at 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Southbound runs will leave Deetjen’s Inn at 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Residents should wait in their driveways for the convoys to pass before following them in the direction they wish to travel.

