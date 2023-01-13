ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

Classes canceled through at least Thursday for Griffin-Spalding County Schools

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Students in Griffin-Spalding County Schools will be out of school for more than half the week after two strong tornadoes tore through the area last Thursday. An EF-2 and EF-3 tornado cut paths through the griffin area as a powerful front moved through the area. Residents in the area spent the three-day weekend trying to clean up the destruction left behind.
Shelters welcome Griffin, LaGrange County residents with tornado damage

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Emergency response teams continue to survey parts of Georgia that were devastated by a deadly tornado on Thursday, including the city of Griffin and LaGrange County. The American Red Cross of Georgia announced the opening of multiple shelters for both areas. Families in need can find food,...
Gov. Kemp requests major disaster declaration for hardest-hit Georgia counties

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is FEMA to declare several Georgia counties major disaster areas as the National Weather Service releases its most report of Thursday’s tornado outbreak. Counties being considered are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup. A powerful line of storms that moved through last...
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
Cleanup efforts continue for Griffin families hit by severe storms

Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes here inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what’s left, it’s hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
16-year-old missing from Newton County home, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and...
Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado

Prayer vigil for LaGrange tornado victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Troup County residents gathered in LaGrange on Saturday to pray for tornado victims. The vigil, which was held in Lafayette Square, also gave officials an opportunity to update the community on clean-up efforts. As of Saturday, 140 homes were damaged and several families were...
Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
