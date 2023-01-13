Read full article on original website
Classes canceled through at least Thursday for Griffin-Spalding County Schools
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Students in Griffin-Spalding County Schools will be out of school for more than half the week after two strong tornadoes tore through the area last Thursday. An EF-2 and EF-3 tornado cut paths through the griffin area as a powerful front moved through the area. Residents in the area spent the three-day weekend trying to clean up the destruction left behind.
Griffin-Spalding schools will be closed through Wednesday as area recovers from tornado damage
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The Griffin-Spalding County School System will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday as the community works to restore power and clean up tornado damage, according to the district. Last week, the area was devastated by severe weather. A tornado struck a Walmart on Tara Blvd in...
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
Spalding County comes together to help after strong tornadoes tear through community
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Communities hit hard by last week's severe weather struggle to recover. People in Spalding County spent the holiday weekend clearing debris and trying to get their lives back to normal, but progress will take time and many still do not have power. Driving through Griffin, Georgia, crews...
Shelters welcome Griffin, LaGrange County residents with tornado damage
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Emergency response teams continue to survey parts of Georgia that were devastated by a deadly tornado on Thursday, including the city of Griffin and LaGrange County. The American Red Cross of Georgia announced the opening of multiple shelters for both areas. Families in need can find food,...
Gov. Kemp requests major disaster declaration for hardest-hit Georgia counties
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is FEMA to declare several Georgia counties major disaster areas as the National Weather Service releases its most report of Thursday’s tornado outbreak. Counties being considered are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup. A powerful line of storms that moved through last...
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
Man killed in 'suspicious' house fire: Fayette County deputies
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a “suspicious” house fire broke out in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m. The home was fully engulfed, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Cleanup efforts continue for Griffin families hit by severe storms
Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes here inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what’s left, it’s hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
Cobb County homeowners complain they are seeing late or skyrocketing water bills
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some homeowners in Cobb County say they are having problems with their water bills. Some are seeing the charges skyrocket, while others are not getting their bills on time. Cobb County officials told Channel 2′s Michele Newell they believe the problem could possibly be connected...
NWS says tornado swept through Locust Grove mobile home park
There are still more than 500 customers without power in Henry County four days after a line of severe storms prompted an outbreak of tornadoes, including a Locust Grove mobile home park. Some estimates put restoration times at about two weeks.
16-year-old missing from Newton County home, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and...
National Weather Service determines that the damage in South Cobb was caused by a tornado
Cobb County government announced on its social media that the National Weather Service determined a tornado caused the damage to dozens of houses in South Cobb last Thursday, January 12. Here is how the county described the finding on its Facebook page:. “WEATHER SERVICE: Tornado hit Austell area. “A National...
Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what is left, it is hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A third person has died after tornadoes, and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way,,three, was killed while working to restore power to his community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Prayer vigil for LaGrange tornado victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Troup County residents gathered in LaGrange on Saturday to pray for tornado victims. The vigil, which was held in Lafayette Square, also gave officials an opportunity to update the community on clean-up efforts. As of Saturday, 140 homes were damaged and several families were...
Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
Scammers trying to take advantage of people with damaged homes after tornadoes
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta counties are warning their residents about possible construction scammers in the area. Tornadoes hit Troup and Spalding counties on Thursday afternoon and left destruction in their wake for many neighbors. Now, some vulnerable homeowners could have to fend off scammers as well.
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
