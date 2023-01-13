Lakewood police locate missing 20-year-old with autism

UPDATE | 1:12 p.m. — Jedan Patterson was found safe, the Lakewood Police Department said Friday afternoon.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old with autism.

Jedan Patterson, 20, was last seen around 6:15 p.m. walking away from his home in the area of South Wadsworth Boulevard and Hampden Avenue.

Jedan has autism and functions at a middle school age level, according to Lakewood police. It is believed he is suffering from a mental health crisis, and he is not dressed for the weather.

Jedan is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and white Nike slides.

Lakewood PD says it is "deploying every possible resource into locating Jedan," and there will be a large police presence in the area near his home.

If you see Jedan, do not contact him. Police say this may worsen his condition or he may run away.

Anyone with information on Jedan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.