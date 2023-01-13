ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Lakewood police locate missing 20-year-old with autism

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BKFO_0kD96iu700

UPDATE | 1:12 p.m. — Jedan Patterson was found safe, the Lakewood Police Department said Friday afternoon.

...

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old with autism.

Jedan Patterson, 20, was last seen around 6:15 p.m. walking away from his home in the area of South Wadsworth Boulevard and Hampden Avenue.

Jedan has autism and functions at a middle school age level, according to Lakewood police. It is believed he is suffering from a mental health crisis, and he is not dressed for the weather.

Jedan is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and white Nike slides.

Lakewood PD says it is "deploying every possible resource into locating Jedan," and there will be a large police presence in the area near his home.

If you see Jedan, do not contact him. Police say this may worsen his condition or he may run away.

Anyone with information on Jedan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver Police arrest 1 connected to stabbing homicide

Denver Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Sanderson Gulch Park on Jan. 14. Joshua Vargas-Belmontes, 22, born Jan. 17, 2000, was arrested in the 1500 block of south Hazel Court after police interviewed witnesses and reviewed security camera footage. The arrest came 90 minutes...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

7 hurt after suspected street racer, drunk driver collide in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - Seven people were hospitalized over the weekend after an alleged street racer and drunk driver crashed head on in Denver. Authorities say the suspected street racer hit the other vehicle as both were traveling on West Jewell Avenue near Federal Boulevard early Saturday morning. Six people were trapped in the vehicles and had to be freed by firefighters.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested

Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead at Greeley park

GREELEY, Colo. — Police are investigating the death of a man at a Greeley park as a homicide. The Greeley Police Department said in a release that officers responded to the south side of Ramseier Park just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a downed person. Ramseier Park is located in the 2800 block of West C Street.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Pain and prison, then peace: How a Denver shooter and victim reconciled two decades after the shot was fired

Twenty-three years after Jonathan Nelson shot Matthew Roberts in the stomach at a party in East Park Hill, the two men sat down to brunch with their wives. It was the first time the two men had ever spoken. They’d chosen drastically different lives since that night in 1998, and when they met on that day in October 2021, Nelson had just left prison. Roberts, by then, was working with the Denver Police Department’s victim assistance unit.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

$10,000 reward for missing dogs

$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy