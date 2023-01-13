Read full article on original website
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on His Relationship With Lea Michele
Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the...
Anya Taylor-Joy and Janelle Monáe Rock Sheer Looks at Critics' Choice
Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist...
Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List
And we have the winners. The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, hosted by Chelsea Handler at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, honored the past year's biggest TV and movies,...
Chelsea Handler Says She Learned the "Sun and the Moon Were Not the Same Thing" at Age 40
Astronomy is not Chelsea Handler's strong suit. The comedian appeared to shock Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show Jan. 12 when she said, "I didn't know until I was 40 years old that the sun and the moon were not the same thing." Fallon responded, "I found this hard...
