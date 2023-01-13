Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel felt raw emotion when thinking about his former team. “I think I cried about three days in the transition process, because of how much of a connection we have with those guys and because of how hard they played and practiced for me,” Barthel said Thursday. “If you watched any of the UConn games last year, the one thing I hope you were able to see was the effort out of that running back unit.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO