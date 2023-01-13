Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 12, Day: 23, Year: 92. (Month: twelve; Day: twenty-three; Year: ninety-two) Copyright...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. January 15, 2023. Editorial: Ronnie Green has served UNL, Nebraskans well. Ronnie Green didn’t grow up in Nebraska, but he has been a valuable contributor to his adopted state since 1985, when he enrolled in a doctoral program in animal breeding and genetics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
The Nebraska football team continues to churn along in January as the program reshapes itself under new head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule has finalized his staff and remains steadfast on the recruiting trial in an effort to bolster the depth of the roster. From a program record-setting assistant contract to...
25 prospects to watch as Nebraska builds its 2024 recruiting class
From Ainsworth to Arizona and from Iowa to IMG Academy in Florida, the Nebraska coaching staff has a star-studded list of 2024 prospects it intends to pursue. After the bulk of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class was built in the span of a month, the start of 2024’s open contact period kicks off a long and potentially fruitful recruiting process for the Huskers.
A communicator and motivator, Husker RBs coach Barthel has vision for his room
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel felt raw emotion when thinking about his former team. “I think I cried about three days in the transition process, because of how much of a connection we have with those guys and because of how hard they played and practiced for me,” Barthel said Thursday. “If you watched any of the UConn games last year, the one thing I hope you were able to see was the effort out of that running back unit.”
Nebraska likely to get visit from 2023 D-lineman from California after late offer
A Nebraska offer to a defensive lineman from one of the best high-school teams in the country is likely to produce an official visit this week. The Huskers extended a tender to 2023 three-star prospect Sua Lefotu on Saturday evening. The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of Bellflower, California, backed off a four-month pledge to Washington in November and is taking his recruitment the distance ahead of the Feb. 1 traditional signing period.
Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
McKewon: Three takes on Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder:. Sherman is the latest part in a pass rush rebuild. NU lost its top three pass rushers - Garrett Nelson, Ochaun Mathis and Caleb Tannor - in the offseason, and added Sherman, Florida transfer Chief Borders and junior college signee Kai Wallin to the room as replacements. It's wishful thinking to imagine the new three can equal the 11.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss that Garrett, Mathis and Tannor produced, but they provide needed competition for returning pass rushers Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson.
Offensive tackle Walter Rouse drops Nebraska, flips to Oklahoma
LINCOLN - The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away - sometimes with the same player in the span of three days. Walter Rouse, the Stanford offensive tackle who committed to Nebraska on Wednesday, flipped to Oklahoma by Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 318-pounder said this week that NU would "shock the world" in 2023. By the weekend, he'd pulled a shocker himself.
Nebraska in talks with former Husker receiver Zavier Betts about potential return
Nebraska is in talks with former standout receiver Zavier Betts about a return to the football team. The possibility of an NU comeback — perhaps even likelihood — was confirmed to The World-Herald by two sources with knowledge of the situation. Momentum picked up considerably since Betts entered the transfer portal Jan. 3, when a source said the Bellevue West graduate was not on NU’s radar at that time.
Sports betting in Nebraska inches closer as state reports $2.8M in tax revenue from slots in 2022
As revenue from slot machine players continues to roll in, Nebraskans are a small step closer to placing the first legal sports wagers in the state. Tom Sage, executive director of the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission, said the framework of rules for sports betting approved by commissioners in October has cleared review by the Attorney General’s office.
Shatel: Warren Academy is allowing Omaha high school players to dream big
Steve Warren is one of my favorite former Huskers because he’s not known as a former Husker. He’s the “Academy” guy. He’s a self-made entrepreneur who created a local empire by riding the unstoppable wave that is youth sports development. He’s a former Nebraska player...
Nebraska's second-half push comes up short as No. 3 Ohio State claims 76-67 win
Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 25 points, including a trio of three three-pointers, to lead No. 3 Ohio State to a 76-67 win against the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes keep rolling with an 18-0 record. Ohio State is a pretty complete team —...
Lincoln man jailed for threatening, mooning delivery driver at Burger King, police say
A 35-year-old Lincoln man was arrested in a Burger King parking lot early Thursday morning after he threatened a delivery driver before exposing his butt to the driver as he walked away, police alleged. The driver, a 46-year-old man, called police to the fast food restaurant near 11th Street and...
Ex-Lincoln Police officer sentenced to probation for misdemeanor assault
A judge Friday sentenced a former Lincoln Police officer to probation and community service for assaulting a man while working off-duty in his police uniform as security at a local hospital more than two years ago. Benjamin Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued first for a new trial, saying Rieker believed...
