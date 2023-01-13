ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

wpde.com

First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Lanes blocked as crews respond to vehicle on Hwy 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 31 Sunday morning as crews assist a vehicle in the media. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:35 a.m. to the area near Mile Marker 17 between Highway 501 and International Drive. No injuries have...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

72-year-old identified after deadly structure fire near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The woman who died in a Conway structure fire Saturday has been identified. Sylvia Thompson, 72, died from smoke inhalation after the house fire on Claridy Road, according to Horry County Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:45 p.m....
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

2 wanted by Horry County police for ongoing investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding two suspects wanted in connection to an ongoing investigation. The Horry County Police Dept. said they are searching for Samantha Gwen Watts, 40 and Jonathan Edward Watts, 19. Samantha Watts has an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, according...
wpde.com

1 taken to hospital after house fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a house fire in Loris. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:43 p.m. to Cedar Branch Road. One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, officials said. The fire...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Help 4 Kids needs drivers to help deliver food to area schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County organization that feeds children is in urgent need of drivers. Help 4 Kids feeds thousands of children each weekend through the Backpack Buddies program. They are looking for volunteers to deliver bags of food to area schools. The deliveries are typically...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Pawleys Island lost pup reunites with West Virginia family

MINERAL WELLS, WV (WPDE) — After nearly 3 years, Roscoe has been reunited with his best friend and owner, Calvin. ABC 15 shared with you Roscoe's story. He and his owner were in the Myrtle Beach area roughly two years ago when they were separated. Recently, an effort on...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

Woman reported missing in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been reported missing in North Myrtle Beach after not being seen since Friday. April Denis Yarborough, 43, is missing from the Windy Hill section of the city on 33rd Avenue South, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. Police said she...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 injured after car ends up submerged in Summerville waters: C&B Fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — C&B Fire Department officials say a car was recovered after being submerged in the water off Farmington Road over the weekend. Fire officials said the motor vehicle accident involved a car being 70% submerged Saturday. One person was transported from the scene with minor injures.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Bicyclist identified after being hit, killed in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The identity of a bicyclist hit and killed in Market Common on Jan. 2 has been released. Gail Rapp was hit by a vehicle as she rode her bicycle near the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Buckingham Avenue, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after early Monday morning crash on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Conway Monday around 3:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on Highway 501 when the driver struck a 2017 GMC Sierra from...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Troopers investigating deadly crash on Hwy 501

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County drivers may have seen delays on Highway 501 Monday morning as crews worked a crash. Firefighters and troopers responded to Highway 501 beach-bound near Conbraco Circle around 3:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle wreck. One person was rushed to the hospital with critical...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Wildlife experts say removal of nests could impact bald eagle breeding season

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Seeing the nation's bird used to be a rare sighting, but the once-endangered bald eagle has increased its population here in the Lowcountry. “Much more prevalent then they used to be in 1976 there were only 13 nesting pairs known in South Carolina and now it probably close to 500 nesting pairs," said Jim Elliot, the CEO of Avian Conservation Center of Center of Birds of Prey.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

