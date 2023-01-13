Read full article on original website

Collins Jollie Road home development to be discussed, voted on by Conway leaders
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tuesday will be the first time leaders on Conway City Council will vote for or against a new development agreement that could bring more than 1,300 homes to the city. The Collins Jollie Road development dates back nearly four years. In 2019, a master plan...

Free tax filing through Horry Co. United Way gets a boost in services through partnership
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The United Way of Horry County has a boost to their free tax filing services this year which is contributing to less waiting and to help to Spanish-speaking neighbors. The nonprofit has partnered with the United Way of Greenville County, so this year, anyone...

First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...

Lanes blocked as crews respond to vehicle on Hwy 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 31 Sunday morning as crews assist a vehicle in the media. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:35 a.m. to the area near Mile Marker 17 between Highway 501 and International Drive. No injuries have...

Grand Strand Humane Society returns to open adoption hours every Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time since before COVID-19, the Grand Strand Humane Society will be holding open adoption hours every Saturday. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., people ready to take home a dog that day can visit the shelter. Prospective adopters will need to...

Surfside Beach PD installs radar speed signs after community shares concerns over speeding
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of their 'Traffic Calming Initiative', the Surfside Beach Police Department has shared an update on the new measures they took to address concerns from citizens regarding speeding. Throughout the town's thoroughfare roads, Surfside Beach Police Chief Hofmann has installed portable radar speed...

72-year-old identified after deadly structure fire near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The woman who died in a Conway structure fire Saturday has been identified. Sylvia Thompson, 72, died from smoke inhalation after the house fire on Claridy Road, according to Horry County Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:45 p.m....

Myrtle Beach PD fur-ever grateful for K9 Kelly; Pup retires from force
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — K9 Kelly has served the Myrtle Beach community for the past seven years on the Myrtle Beach PD K-9 Unit. Now, the law-enforcing pup is retiring. K9 Kelly was donated to the department by the Myrtle Beach Women's Club in 2014. NEW: VIDEO: January...

2 wanted by Horry County police for ongoing investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding two suspects wanted in connection to an ongoing investigation. The Horry County Police Dept. said they are searching for Samantha Gwen Watts, 40 and Jonathan Edward Watts, 19. Samantha Watts has an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, according...

1 taken to hospital after house fire in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a house fire in Loris. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:43 p.m. to Cedar Branch Road. One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, officials said. The fire...

Help 4 Kids needs drivers to help deliver food to area schools
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County organization that feeds children is in urgent need of drivers. Help 4 Kids feeds thousands of children each weekend through the Backpack Buddies program. They are looking for volunteers to deliver bags of food to area schools. The deliveries are typically...

Pawleys Island lost pup reunites with West Virginia family
MINERAL WELLS, WV (WPDE) — After nearly 3 years, Roscoe has been reunited with his best friend and owner, Calvin. ABC 15 shared with you Roscoe's story. He and his owner were in the Myrtle Beach area roughly two years ago when they were separated. Recently, an effort on...

Black Myrtle Beach gives back to community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A group of women whose mission is inclusion, unity, love, and peace gathered on Monday to give back to the Myrtle Beach community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The group channeled l their inner child and reminisced about days spent on the...

Woman reported missing in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been reported missing in North Myrtle Beach after not being seen since Friday. April Denis Yarborough, 43, is missing from the Windy Hill section of the city on 33rd Avenue South, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. Police said she...

1 injured after car ends up submerged in Summerville waters: C&B Fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — C&B Fire Department officials say a car was recovered after being submerged in the water off Farmington Road over the weekend. Fire officials said the motor vehicle accident involved a car being 70% submerged Saturday. One person was transported from the scene with minor injures.

Bicyclist identified after being hit, killed in Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The identity of a bicyclist hit and killed in Market Common on Jan. 2 has been released. Gail Rapp was hit by a vehicle as she rode her bicycle near the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Buckingham Avenue, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

NMB Polar Plunge raises more than $1K for Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The chilly weekend along the Grand Strand made for the perfect weather for a polar plunge in North Myrtle Beach!. The Kind Keeper Animal Rescue hosted the annual event to raise money for the shelter. Participants braved the cold weather and ran into...

1 dead after early Monday morning crash on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Conway Monday around 3:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on Highway 501 when the driver struck a 2017 GMC Sierra from...

Troopers investigating deadly crash on Hwy 501
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County drivers may have seen delays on Highway 501 Monday morning as crews worked a crash. Firefighters and troopers responded to Highway 501 beach-bound near Conbraco Circle around 3:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle wreck. One person was rushed to the hospital with critical...

Wildlife experts say removal of nests could impact bald eagle breeding season
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Seeing the nation's bird used to be a rare sighting, but the once-endangered bald eagle has increased its population here in the Lowcountry. “Much more prevalent then they used to be in 1976 there were only 13 nesting pairs known in South Carolina and now it probably close to 500 nesting pairs," said Jim Elliot, the CEO of Avian Conservation Center of Center of Birds of Prey.
