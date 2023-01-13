The Oxford Lucky Finds Market will host its first monthly market Saturday February 4, 2023 from 9am-2pm located at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena. The goal of this market is to create an outlet for networking opportunities for small and local businesses, start-ups, crafters, resellers, farmers, and bakers alike. This market will bring economic growth to Oxford along with providing resources and building connections that will lead to local entrepreneurial ventures. This market is supported by a grant from the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council (YAC), Lafayette County, Mississippi Arts Commission, and Visit Mississippi. Supported by Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army, and Stronger Together Oxford.

