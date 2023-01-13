ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Lexington weather: Rain and warmer weather on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Things are starting out cold Monday morning, but that cold weather won’t last for long. Highs this afternoon should jump to the low 50s. That’s a big difference compared to Martin Luther King Jr. Day last year when highs were only in the 20s.
Kentucky gas prices dropping

Kentucky gas prices are dropping. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast …. The city of Lexington has been honoring the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. for 50 years. One long-standing tradition of the city's festivities includes the brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosting their annual Unity Breakfast Celebration.
Laurel County first responders rescue hiker who fell on ice in creek

According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, they responded around 11 a.m. to the call of a 65-year-old woman who had fallen on ice in a creek while hiking near the Falls City Road area.
1 seriously injured in Tates Creek Road crash

One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday.
Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash

London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192.
Fayette County Flu, COVID case updates

Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases.
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA

Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
Georgetown fire shuts down roads

The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
Evening weather forecast: 1/15/23

FOX 56 Meteorologist David Aldrich shares central Kentucky's Sunday evening forecast.
MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington

MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington.
Corbin man arrested on charges including terroristic threatening

Frank Boswell, Jr., 22, was arrested and charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant.
The Kentucky Castle hosts superhero breakfast

Dozens of kids suited up to join Captain America and Spider-Man for a superhero breakfast Sunday morning at The Kentucky Castle.
Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
Madison County NAACP hosts annual March for the Homeless

The march begins at 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church.
Jessamine County honors Martin Luther King Jr. with community event

Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and impact traveled through Jessamine County on a day of celebration, commemoration, and education.
1 person seriously injured after Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexwrecks said all roads are open again as of 9 p.m. Monday. Police said the wreck was caused after a car hit another car and then crossed the center line hitting a third oncoming car. The wreck seriously injured one person, but everyone else is expected to be okay.
Driver in stolen car hits multiple Lexington police cruisers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Monday, someone in a suspected stolen car took Lexington police on a multicounty chase. Lexington police said the Georgetown Police Department told them Monday morning they were looking for a wanted person driving a stolen car through Lexington. Using the flock license plate readers, police were able to find the suspect on Georgetown Road.
