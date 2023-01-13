Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Lexington weather: Rain and warmer weather on the way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Things are starting out cold Monday morning, but that cold weather won’t last for long. Highs this afternoon should jump to the low 50s. That’s a big difference compared to Martin Luther King Jr. Day last year when highs were only in the 20s.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather forecast: 3 rounds of rain, storms, and possibly snow this week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Another week of ups, downs, and all-arounds. Mother nature has not one, not two, but three different systems lined up for this week. Each brings a chance of rain, while thunderstorms and snow could also factor in. Monday night scattered showers will take over....
fox56news.com
Kentucky gas prices dropping
Kentucky gas prices are dropping. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast …. The city of Lexington has been honoring the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. for 50 years. One long-standing tradition of the city's festivities includes the brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosting their annual Unity Breakfast Celebration.
fox56news.com
Laurel County first responders rescue hiker who fell on ice in creek
According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, they responded around 11 a.m. to the call of a 65-year-old woman who had fallen on ice in a creek while hiking near the Falls City Road area. Laurel County first responders rescue hiker who fell …. According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, they...
fox56news.com
1 seriously injured in Tates Creek Road crash
One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday. One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast...
fox56news.com
Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash
London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys. Five things...
fox56news.com
Fayette County Flu, COVID case updates
Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases. Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast …. The city of Lexington has been honoring the life and legacy...
fox56news.com
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida. Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss …. Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida. Jan....
fox56news.com
Georgetown fire shuts down roads
The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire. Georgetown fire shuts down roads. The Georgetown Fire Department said a...
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 1/15/23
FOX 56 Meteorologist David Aldrich shares central Kentucky's Sunday evening forecast. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast …. The city of Lexington has been honoring the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King...
fox56news.com
MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington
MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington. MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington. MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023.
fox56news.com
Corbin man arrested on charges including terroristic threatening
Frank Boswell, Jr., 22, was arrested and charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant. Corbin man arrested on charges including terroristic …. Frank Boswell, Jr., 22, was arrested and charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys. Five things to know...
fox56news.com
The Kentucky Castle hosts superhero breakfast
Dozens of kids suited up to join Captain America and Spider-Man for a superhero breakfast Sunday morning at The Kentucky Castle. Dozens of kids suited up to join Captain America and Spider-Man for a superhero breakfast Sunday morning at The Kentucky Castle. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys.
fox56news.com
Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
fox56news.com
Weather tomorrow: Clouds increase on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, rain showers develop late afternoon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Expect a cold night on Sunday to develop in central, eastern, and southeastern Kentucky with lows in the mid to upper 20s, but temperatures may rise slightly after 1 a.m. Many will wake Monday morning with temperatures around 30 degrees. With increasing clouds expected...
fox56news.com
Madison County NAACP hosts annual March for the Homeless
The march begins at 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church. Madison County NAACP hosts annual March for the Homeless. The march begins at 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys. Five things to know before you go to bed on January...
fox56news.com
Lexington had 119 firearm assaults, 44 homicides in 2022, 117 remain under investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Looking back on the final statistics of homicides and shootings in Lexington, many remain under investigation. The Lexington Police Department published running reports on investigations, both open and closed by arrest. The final numbers show 119 total firearm assaults and 44 homicides. FOX 56...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County honors Martin Luther King Jr. with community event
Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and impact traveled through Jessamine County on a day of celebration, commemoration, and education. Jessamine County honors Martin Luther King Jr. with …. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and impact traveled through Jessamine County on a day of celebration, commemoration, and education. Jan. 16: Tax...
fox56news.com
1 person seriously injured after Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexwrecks said all roads are open again as of 9 p.m. Monday. Police said the wreck was caused after a car hit another car and then crossed the center line hitting a third oncoming car. The wreck seriously injured one person, but everyone else is expected to be okay.
fox56news.com
Driver in stolen car hits multiple Lexington police cruisers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Monday, someone in a suspected stolen car took Lexington police on a multicounty chase. Lexington police said the Georgetown Police Department told them Monday morning they were looking for a wanted person driving a stolen car through Lexington. Using the flock license plate readers, police were able to find the suspect on Georgetown Road.
Comments / 0