Princeton, NJ

Stray Voltage Injures Princeton Cop -- Could This Kind of Lightning Strike Twice?

By Richard Rein
 4 days ago

Princeton, NJ – When you think of sidewalk safety in a town like Princeton, you might think first about tripping over a crack, or falling on an icy patch, or getting knocked over by a bicyclist or scooter rider (sorry, two-wheeled friends, it is something the pedestrians think about). But you don’t often think about getting a jolt of electricity from an ordinary streetlight pole.

But voltage sometimes “strays,” apparently, and on December 31 shortly 2 p.m. Princeton Police were dispatched to the area of 73 Palmer Square West for a hazardous condition. A pedestrian reported that he had experienced something sharp on the sidewalk.

According to the police report, an officer arrived on the scene and was checking for the hazard when he was shocked by an unknown electrical current. The officer, whose name was not released, was transported to the emergency room at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center for evaluation. After being treated, he was released from the hospital.

The investigation at the scene revealed that a malfunctioning light pole was the source of the electrical current. PSE&G and Palmer Square Management, according to the police report, responded to the scene and subsequently shut the power off to the light pole, rendering it safe.

A rare event, for sure, but the question arose: Could this form of lightning strike twice?

An inquiry to Palmer Square Management was not immediately answered, but municipal engineer Deanna Stockton noted that “the unfortunate incident with the light pole occurred with infrastructure that is not under the municipality’s purview.” Stockton said she believed that the light pole is owned and operated by Palmer Square. As for the town’s sidewalk lighting fixtures, she said, “based on feedback from Public Works, we have not had issues of this kind in the recent past with municipal infrastructure.”

Though rare here, stray voltage occurs often enough that a company, using technology developed at the Sarnoff Center in Princeton, was founded in 2007 to address the problem. The Sarnoff researchers were spurred by a fatal accident in 2004 in New York City. Stray voltage electrocuted a Columbia University student who fell onto a utility service box. The stray voltage was attributed to faulty electrical infrastructure. The Sarnoff team developed a mobile scanning system to detect electricity leaks – the first drive-by electrocution hazard sensing technology for fast and cost-effective scanning of street-level objects.

The spinoff, Power Survey Corporation, was eventually sold to another company and is no longer based in the Princeton area.

From the Police Blotter:

Keys to the Kingdom? On January 5 just before 8 a.m. police were notified that several sets of keys to heavy machinery and vehicles were stolen from property located on River Road. The keys were valued at approximately $550. The Detective Bureau is investigating.

Driving While Intoxicated. At 8:53 a.m. on January 6, police responded to a report of an erratic driver traveling north on State Road. The registered owner and driver, Edwin F. Ortiz, 32, of Princeton was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Shoplifting. A Nassau Street retailer reported on January 4 shortly before 1 p.m. that someone entered the store and stole a watch valued at $295.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

