Floyd County, KY

practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County Flu, COVID case updates

Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases. Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast …. The city of Lexington has been honoring the life and legacy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington

MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington. MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington. MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County NAACP hosts annual March for the Homeless

The march begins at 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church. Madison County NAACP hosts annual March for the Homeless. The march begins at 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys. Five things to know before you go to bed on January...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Corbin man arrested on charges including terroristic threatening

Frank Boswell, Jr., 22, was arrested and charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant. Corbin man arrested on charges including terroristic …. Frank Boswell, Jr., 22, was arrested and charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys. Five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Laurel County first responders rescue hiker who fell on ice in creek

According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, they responded around 11 a.m. to the call of a 65-year-old woman who had fallen on ice in a creek while hiking near the Falls City Road area. Laurel County first responders rescue hiker who fell …. According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, they...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

The Kentucky Castle hosts superhero breakfast

Dozens of kids suited up to join Captain America and Spider-Man for a superhero breakfast Sunday morning at The Kentucky Castle. Dozens of kids suited up to join Captain America and Spider-Man for a superhero breakfast Sunday morning at The Kentucky Castle. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky gas prices dropping

Kentucky gas prices are dropping. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast …. The city of Lexington has been honoring the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. for 50 years. One long-standing tradition of the city's festivities includes the brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosting their annual Unity Breakfast Celebration.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash

London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys. Five things...
LEXINGTON, KY
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky

Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN

KSP investigating deadly crash in Clinton County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. ‘He almost died’: Nashville family wants justice …. A 21-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the chest...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 seriously injured in Tates Creek Road crash

One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday. One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast...
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023

JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA

Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida. Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss …. Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida. Jan....
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky government bans TikTok

Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Georgetown fire shuts down roads

The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire. Georgetown fire shuts down roads. The Georgetown Fire Department said a...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
FRANKFORT, KY

