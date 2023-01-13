ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

alabamanews.net

NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles

National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

National Weather Service releases details on Selma's tornado as a 'high-end' EF2

The National Weather Service released confirmations of tornadoes that hit Alabama on Jan. 12, including several in the Black Belt. Selma's tornado is listed as the sixth twister that hit the state on Thursday as part of "supercell thunderstorms that spawned significant tornadoes that caused paths of damage over several areas. Some damage paths contain significant damage. Thunderstorms also produced damaging straight-line winds over many areas, as well as hail up to golf ball size."
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

WATCH: Selma Under Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew after Tornado

The city of Selma is now under a dusk-to-dawn curfew after a tornado hit western and downtown areas of the city. Mayor James Perkins, Jr. and other city and county leaders held a news conference this afternoon to update the situation after the tornado hit the city earlier today. What...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

FEMA declaration could come this week in Hale Co.

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA leaders have a better idea of the damage left behind from last week’s tornado. State EMA and FEMA officials had a 20-minute meeting to go over the estimated numbers and damage costs. Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden says they’ve totaled...
HALE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Autauga County man rides out tornado in pickup truck

The day after a strong EF-3 tornado ripped through parts of Autauga County, neighbors are left with a lot to deal with. Snapped and uprooted trees, damaged property, and much more. The National Weather Service has confirmed the strong tornado Friday. Unfortunately, seven people have died as a result. For...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

BBB: Beware of 'storm chasers' and scammer repair crews

Natural disasters like tornadoes often bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a crisis also brings out contractors taking advantage of those who have already been victimized. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama is warning...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Updated: Tornado confirmed in Perry County

A tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service to be moving in a northeastern direction in Perry County. The Perry County Emergency Management says that a tornado warning is in effect northwest of Marion and in Marengo County that could affect southwestern Perry County. All storm shelters are open.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
apr.org

UPDATE: Death rate climbs following Alabama tornado. White House responds

Over eight thousand Selma residents woke up without power this morning, following a massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us lists over eleven thousand residents of nearby Tallapoosa and Elmore counties are without electricity. Selma Mayor James Perkins says no fatalities have been reported, but several people were seriously injured. However, officials in nearby Autauga County report seven (updated) deaths following the storm. The situation in Selma was top of the agenda during yesterday’s White House briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Updated: 'Large and extremely dangerous' tornado in Selma, damage reported

The National Weather Service reports that a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado is currently in Selma. Officers from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Selma Police Department earlier reported at least one tornado on Alabama 22, west of Craig Field airport. Damage has also been confirmed by the National...
SELMA, AL
newsnationnow.com

Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Third time not the charm for Eutaw after 3 tornadoes in 9 months

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - During the severe storms on Thursday, Eutaw was hit with a tornado for the third time in nine months. Town officials called a news conference Friday morning and released some numbers based on their assessment of the damage so far. Town leaders say at one point,...
EUTAW, AL
WSFA

Remaining dry and chilly through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lots of sunshine is in the forecast Sunday. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 mph. Temperatures will rise back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sky conditions remain mostly clear during the night with lows hovering around freezing and light to calm winds.
MONTGOMERY, AL

