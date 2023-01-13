ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, NJ

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Falls to Phillipsburg in Double OT, 71-69

By Brenda Nemcek
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

WARREN, NJ — Double overtime. Down 27-21 at the half, Watchung Hills outscored Phillipsburg 21-11 in the fourth quarter to tie it up and force overtime. 9-9 in the first OT and then down 6-4 in the second for a 71-69 final score. The third game in a row that the Warriors have lost by a slim margin.

“Tough loss tonight…back at it tomorrow,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton.

Alex Graf led the Warriors with 21 points. Tommy Morris sunk 16, and Aiden Hockmeyer  and John Kelly Rachel chipped in 10.  Andrew Martin and Matthew Scerbo, Jr. led the scoring for Phillipsburg with 21 points apiece.

