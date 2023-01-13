ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

Livingston Fourth Grader's Team Wins at National Table Tennis Tournament

By Danielle Santola
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A fourth grader from Livingston’s Hillside Elementary School and her two teammates from the Matchpoint Table Tennis Center in Whippany recently emerged as the division 16 winners of the 24th annual North American Table Tennis Teams Tournament held at the Gaylord Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Livingston’s Oishani Mukherjee competed alongside Vivian Guan, a third-grader at Wyoming Elementary School in Millburn, and Evelyn Chen, an eighth grader at Memorial Junior High School in Whippany in the highly anticipated three-day competition, which is the largest of its kind.

Sponsored by Joola, the competition boasts players from all over the United States as well as entrants from around the world, giving players a chance to compete at a global level. This year, approximately 300 teams with more than 1000 players at all levels participated in the event.

Mukherjee and her teammates played 20 or more matches each with approximately 10 teams, translating to 12-plus hours of intense playing every day for three consecutive days.

The girls demonstrated exceptional grit and endurance throughout the competition, ultimately winning in the finals against another team from New Jersey.

KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

