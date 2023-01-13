Firefighting Drill Coming Sunday at Doomed Roxbury Building

ROXBURY, NJ - A fire training exercise will take place Sunday morning in Landing, said officials today, "alerting the public not to be alarmed by the sight of emergency first responders, flashing lights and even smoke."

The drill will take place at the former Lakeside Billiards building, at 105 Lakeside Boulevard near the Landing Road Bridge, from 9 a.m. to noon this Sunday.

The empty building, purchased by Morris County in preparation for the upcoming replacement of the bridge and upgrades to the intersection, will subsequently be razed along with several other structures.

"Fire trucks and personnel will be on site, entering the building, and exiting onto the roadway," said the county, which published the alert. "The appearance of smoke may be present due to the equipment being used during the exercise."

