ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle Park, NJ

Camp Counselors, Teachers and Medical Professionals Needed for 2023 Summer Camps

By Jenn Oliveira
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

ROSELLE PARK, NJ - Roselle Park School District is looking for counselors for the 2023 summer camp season.

Pay is based on age and certification and will be as follows:

High School student - $15/hr

College student - $18/hr

Adult - $20/hr

Adult with Teacher Certification - $25/hr

Nurse/Medical Professional with Certification - $35/hr

Counselors are needed for the following camp activities:

Pre-K

Kindergarten

Camp Musical

Legos

Movement (sports and games)

Lifeguards

Custodians

Science Fun

Math

Reading

Anyone interested in applying can do so online by clicking here. Applications are due by January 25. Selected applicants will be contacted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkpD0_0kD94uK100

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

CB Schools Struggle to Keep Students from Recording in the Classroom

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Central Bucks School District officials heard example after example of how students are violating policies prohibiting them from recording in the classroom and discussed strategies to make those policies stronger. At the Jan. 11 meeting of the district’s Policy Committee, Jason Jaffe, Director of Technology for the district, explained that he recently received a call from a school principal. A student had recorded a teacher talking to a parent then e-mailed the video to his friends. The parent’s father, who was a former CB employee, contacted the district to complain. The principal called Jaffe asking how to proceed. Weekly occurrences Jaffe said it’s...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Inaugural fourth-grade class at Mercy Center’s Sisters Academy of New Jersey reaches academic milestones

ASBURY PARK, NJ —In just four months, exciting academic milestones have been accomplished by Mercy Center’s Sisters Academy of New Jersey’s inaugural fourth grade class that started in September, announced Asbury Park’s Mercy Center. “The majority of the fourth grade students who came to us in the fall could not subtract four and five digit numbers. Ninety percent of them also did not know multiplication. Now we’re learning division, and I could not be prouder of them,” said Tom Bugliaro, the fourth grade teacher at Mercy Center’s Sisters Academy of New Jersey on Springwood Avenue in Asbury Park. The new class brings enrollment...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

What Increasing Enrollment Could Mean for the Wayne Public Schools

WAYNE, NJ - Superintendent of the Wayne Schools Dr. Mark Toback gave a presentation about enrollment trends at last week’s board of education meeting. In his report, he discussed the implications of increased enrollment and what it could mean for the district and the possible referendum that may be coming at some point in the near future. Every year in October, the district collects enrollment data of all its students, which is then used as the foundation for their Application for State School Aid. The amount of funding the district gets is based on the number and needs of the students. Having...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Students, Apply Now for the 2023 Adele DeLeeuw Scholarship

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield high school seniors, it's time to apply for the Adele DeLeeuw Scholarship. DeLeeuw, a prominent Plainfield resident and a patron of the arts, established a scholarship fund to assist students in need in the Plainfield area for their pursuit of post-secondary education. The submission deadline is Wednesday, March 8. Download the application here. The scholarship fund, a part of the Plainfield Foundation, has provided over $1.4 million dollars ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 over a twenty-seven-year period. The awards are made in accordance with the terms of a bequest from DeLeeuw, who was the author of 75 books,...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Elementary School Teacher Publishes Children's Book, Spreads Message of Love and Support

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway has written recently about several children's authors with Rahway connections who visited the district's elementary schools. Most recently, we also published a story about a children's author from a neighboring town. See those stories here, here, and here. But, then, when Roosevelt School paraprofessional Wendy DeChellis reached out to alert us to the fact that the school had its very own in-house children's author, we thought it was about time we learned more. Laura Elizabeth Necci is a PSD (Preschool Student with a Disability) teacher in Roosevelt. Her book, Luna the Lion, was just published in November by Halo Publishing International and emphasizes some of...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Saint Michael’s Resident Recognized Nationally for Developing Anti-Bias Education Program

An internal medicine resident at Saint Michael’s Medical Center, has been recognized with a national award for an educational program she designed to thwart bias in the delivery of health care. Dr. Manogjna Ruth Prasad, a third-year resident at Saint Michael’s received the 2023 David Leach Award from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). She will be recognized along with the other winners at the 2023 ACGME Annual Educational Conference in Nashville, Tenn., at the end of February. “The award recipients truly embody this year’s conference theme, Meaning in Medicine: Making a Difference, and have made immeasurable contributions to the...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Berkeley Heights Public Schools and Watchung Borough School District come together as part of the Fiserv Innovation Network (FIN)

On November 29, 2022, administrators from Berkeley Heights Public Schools and Watchung Borough School District came together at 100 Connell Park to celebrate their partnerships with each other and with Fiserv, a global company, as part of the Fiserv Innovation Network (FIN). It was the first time that the group was able to gather in order to take the Fiserv Innovation Center Tour in Connell Park, and visit the facility where selected students will be participating in enrichment classes led by Fiserv engineers and team members, and teachers. In an effort to foster collaborative relationships that would advance our students’ learning...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

ASK Program Offers Services To Aging Community At Elizabeth Public Library

Elizabeth, NJ - Seniors and their caregivers are invited to attend the Union County Board of County Commissioners' Aging Services Kiosk (ASK) community event on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Elizabeth Public Library and speak with the knowledgeable staff in person for advice on senior services and resources.  Seniors over 60 and their carers are served by the ASK program, which is run by the Division on Aging and Disability Resources of the Union County Department of Human Services. “The ASK program is a friendly, convenient way to find out about helpful programs and services for seniors and caregivers in our...
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

‘On Borrowed Time’: Westfield Resident Thanks Hospital Staff For Her Recovery

WESTFIELD, NJ — Layla Halterman is grateful she’s alive. The Westfield High School graduate was diagnosed with Steven-Johnson syndrome in 2017, a rare and serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes, that put her in the pediatric unit of Overlook Medical Center twice. “I was there for a good two to three weeks each time,” said Halterman, now a 22-year-old senior at Ursinus College. “I always like to joke that it was my second home at that point in my life.” Last week, Halterman returned to the hospital to thank the staff that helped her through the difficult time — people whom...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Information Sessions Set for Princeton Schools' Dual Language Immersion Program

Princeton, NJ – Parents of children entering kindergarten or first grade at the Princeton Public Schools in the fall of 2023 are invited to attend a Dual Language Immersion information session on Wednesday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m. or Thursday, January 19, at 9 a.m. at Community Park School, 372 Witherspoon Street. All incoming kindergarten and grade 1 students are eligible to apply for the PPS Dual Language Immersion Program where students are taught in both English and Spanish. For grades 2 through 8, students who demonstrate appropriate proficiency in Spanish may enroll in the DLI program. Attendance at one of...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Support Robbinsville High Schools Class of 2024 at Bingo Event

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Support the Robbinsville High School Class of 2024 while having fun playing Bingo with friends and possibly winning a designer handbag as a prize.  The 16 handbags that will be prizes for the bingo winners are from upscale designers including Longchamp, Coach, Kate Spade, Frye, Vince Camuto, Tory Burch and Madewell. The Robbinsville High School Class of 2024 Post Prom/Fundraising Committee will be hosting the Designer Handbag Bingo event on Sunday, February 5 in the High School Commons located at 155 Robbinsville-Edinburg Road. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m with the games starting at 6:00 p.m  Tickets are $25 in advance -- or $30 cash at the door – for a set of 16 Bingo Cards. The ticket includes one Bingo Card per game with additional cards sold at door. For individual tickets, or to reserve a table for a group of eight to 10 attendees, email Nicole: nicolestrand@optonline.net by January 29. Checks are payable to RHS PTSA.  All proceeds will benefit the Class of 2024 Post Prom Event.  Dessert and coffee will be served, however outside food is welcome. Alcohol is not allowed.  Bingo attendees must be 18 years of age.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Township of Maplewood and Department of Community Services Announced New Manager of Arts and Culture

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - The Township of Maplewood and the Department of Community Services announce Sally Unsworth as the Manager of Arts & Culture effective January 17, 2023. Unsworth, a South Orange resident, joins Maplewood Township after serving as Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) Coordinator in South Orange. “We are very familiar with Sally’s recent work in Seton Village as well as her long-time advocacy for the arts locally,” says Melissa Mancuso, Director of the Department of Community Services. “She has a deep commitment to accessible, inclusive, and dynamic programming, and we are thrilled that she can hit the ground running...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Diversity is the key to Education for an Old Bridge Family

OLD BRIDGE, NJ — Aiden Casalinuevo, and his younger sister, Ailesse, never want to miss a day of school, and they never want their school day to end. “That says a lot in itself,” said their mother, Marlene Perez, with a laugh.  It speaks volumes, Perez added, about the “high performance education and quality curriculum” her children receive at Hatikvah International Academy Charter School in East Brunswick. “We wanted the best education possible for our children. Hatikvah stood out from the others,” said Perez, a New Brunswick preschool teacher. The Casalinuevo family opted to enroll Aiden, 9, and Ailesse, 7, at Hatikvah after Perez...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

There’s Something About Emily

FAIR LAWN, NJ – Some say the best measure of a person is the effect they have on other people. When Emily Setteducato was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2021, it wasn’t just her going through the difficulty of the diagnosis and the treatment, it was her friends, as well. Emily, 28, was born and raised in Fair Lawn where she attended H.B. Milnes Elementary School, Memorial Middle School and Fair Lawn High School. All along the way, Emily made a lasting impression, and, friends for life. The impression she has made on people is exemplified by the response she has received on...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks School District Approves Calendar for 2023-24 Year

DOYLESTOWN, PA—At its January meeting, the Central Bucks school board approved the school calendar for 2023-24. Students that year will get three days off for Thanksgiving, six days off for Christmas/winter break and three days off for spring break. When the school year starts depends on what day of the month Labor Day falls on. Policy 803 says that "when Labor Day occurs on or before Sept. 4, school for students will begin after Labor Day. When Labor Day occurs after Sept. 4, school for students will begin before Labor Day." Based on that rule, Central Bucks schools have opened before Labor Day several times in recent years. The last time the district started after Labor Day was during the 2019-2020 school year. The full schedule for the 2023-24 year is on the school board’s website. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Volunteers Take a "Day On" for MLK Day of Service in Scotch Plains-Fanwood

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- An estimated 500 volunteers worked on some 40 different volunteer projects in 2023 as part of the community's  14th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Scotch Plains.-Fanwood Volunteer opportunities took place at the JCC, the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA, All Saints Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary, and other locations throughout the community.  
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights Community Groups Hold Second Annual Coat Drive for Veterans

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Three Hasbrouck Heights community groups again partnered to provide veterans around the region with winter coats and personal care items.  The Hasbrouck Heights Green Team and Contemporary Club collected new and gently used winter coats, and a range of personal care products last Thursday. Students volunteers from Hasbrouck Heights High School and Bergen County Academies also helped sort, categorize, and pack the donations. A Hero's Welcome Northern NJ then distributed the items to two veterans organizations in the area. The three groups held their first coat drive in 2022. The group collected 295 coats, plus outerwear including vests, jackets, and sweatshirts, and hundreds of personal...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

A 100th Birthday Parade at Chelsea Senior Living for Longtime Somerset County Resident

WARREN, NJ – Clara Stairs is truly getting the birthday celebration of a century. She’ll be celebrating her 100th birthday on Tuesday, January 17th and Saturday, January 21st at The Chelsea at Warren (“Chelsea”), a leading senior living community in Somerset County. On Tuesday, her actual birthday, the community will hold festivities including a party with cake and musical entertainment. They will also be honoring her during their weekly Bingo game at 2:15 p.m. Stairs’s family and friends will be on hand on Saturday in a drive-by parade around The Chelsea at Warren campus including a police escort. Prior to the parade, Deputy...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tickets One Sale Now for Nutley High School Performing Arts Production of CHICAGO

NUTLEY, NJ - Tickets are now on sale for Nutley High School Performing Arts production of CHICAGO.  There are just three performances of the acclaimed musical, Friday Feb. 10, at. Feb. 11, and Sun. Feb. 12. - Tickets go on sale Monday Jan. 16. There are two tiers of tickets, $20 for rows A-M and $15 for N-W. All performances will take place in the Nutley High School Auditorium at 300 Franklin Ave.  Any tickets that are not sold online will be available at the door one hour prior to curtain.  Advance tickets can be purchased at Nutley High School Performing Arts presents CHICAGO.       
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Trash Talk at a Council Meeting Lights a Creative Spark for a Princeton Lecturer

Princeton, NJ –Normally we don’t take note of student performances at Princeton University. There are a lot of them, and you can try to keep track by consulting the university’s main events calendar, as well as some of the other calendars maintained by individual programs. But one coming up on Friday, January 20, at the Drapkin Studio in the Lewis Center for the Arts is irresistible to anyone – like us – who has sat through all too many municipal meetings with their assorted laughable moments, melodramatic turns, and general histrionics. Theater lecturer Aaron Landsman's freshman seminar will present a 35-minute...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy