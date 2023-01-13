Camp Counselors, Teachers and Medical Professionals Needed for 2023 Summer Camps

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Support the Robbinsville High School Class of 2024 while having fun playing Bingo with friends and possibly winning a designer handbag as a prize. The 16 handbags that will be prizes for the bingo winners are from upscale designers including Longchamp, Coach, Kate Spade, Frye, Vince Camuto, Tory Burch and Madewell. The Robbinsville High School Class of 2024 Post Prom/Fundraising Committee will be hosting the Designer Handbag Bingo event on Sunday, February 5 in the High School Commons located at 155 Robbinsville-Edinburg Road. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m with the games starting at 6:00 p.m Tickets are $25 in advance -- or $30 cash at the door – for a set of 16 Bingo Cards. The ticket includes one Bingo Card per game with additional cards sold at door. For individual tickets, or to reserve a table for a group of eight to 10 attendees, email Nicole: nicolestrand@optonline.net by January 29. Checks are payable to RHS PTSA. All proceeds will benefit the Class of 2024 Post Prom Event. Dessert and coffee will be served, however outside food is welcome. Alcohol is not allowed. Bingo attendees must be 18 years of age.

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO