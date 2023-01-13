Camp Counselors, Teachers and Medical Professionals Needed for 2023 Summer Camps
ROSELLE PARK, NJ - Roselle Park School District is looking for counselors for the 2023 summer camp season.
Pay is based on age and certification and will be as follows:
High School student - $15/hr
College student - $18/hr
Adult - $20/hr
Adult with Teacher Certification - $25/hr
Nurse/Medical Professional with Certification - $35/hr
Counselors are needed for the following camp activities:
Pre-K
Kindergarten
Camp Musical
Legos
Movement (sports and games)
Lifeguards
Custodians
Science Fun
Math
Reading
Anyone interested in applying can do so online by clicking here. Applications are due by January 25. Selected applicants will be contacted.
Comments / 1