Wave 3

Mayor hosts tree planting event at Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greenberg and other city officials hosted a service tree planting event on Monday as part of MLK Day. Representative Morgan McGarvey and Louisville Parks and Recreation Community volunteers were present for the event held at Shawnee Park near The Dirt Bowl. Greenberg shared how he...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL student volunteers help The Hope Buss as part of MLK Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Volunteers from the University of Louisville helped The Hope Buss clean as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The volunteers said the Hope Buss serves roughly 50 people every day to help the homeless get back on their feet. One of the UofL students talked about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Family, friends remember Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner during visitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries held a visitation for Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner, who was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner, better known as “Ekoe Alexanda” was known for his music and his values. He was one of the four founding members of the Louisville a cappella group Linkin’ Bridge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Carmichael’s Kids bookstore closed after extensive water damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A children’s bookstore in Louisville on Bardstown Road is closed indefinitely after severe flooding caused extensive water damage. “We’re so sad to share that we are closed indefinitely due to extensive water damage,” Carmichael’s Kids said in a Facebook post. “We’re doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don’t have a clear timeframe. We’ll share here when we’re able to reopen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored at Gospel Missionary Baptist Church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored Monday morning at Gospel Missionary Baptist Church. Local Guest Speakers gathered to remember the civil rights leader, including congressman Morgan McGarvey, mayor Craig Greenberg and former state representative Charles Booker. They spoke about the importance of this holiday and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the Shawnee and Portland neighborhood. Saturday night around 10:57 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Overnight shooting in Portland neighborhood sends 2 men to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight shooting in the Portland neighborhood sent two men to the hospital Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two men were found with gunshot wounds. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man hit, killed by car in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville. The crash happened Sunday around 3:00 AM near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264 West after a crash happened Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the crash at 12:17 p.m. at mile marker 11.5 just past I-65. At least two cars were involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies men killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities of the men killed in a double homicide in the Russell neighborhood have been released. On Tuesday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. Officers arrived and found a man shot...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-71 North after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TRIMARC said all lanes are blocked on I-71 North after a car crash Saturday evening. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at mile marker 3.7 approaching I-264 According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the accident was a single-vehicle non-injury collision.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man shot, killed on Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed on Baxter Avenue Sunday afternoon. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. When officials arrived at the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

