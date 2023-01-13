Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Mayor hosts tree planting event at Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greenberg and other city officials hosted a service tree planting event on Monday as part of MLK Day. Representative Morgan McGarvey and Louisville Parks and Recreation Community volunteers were present for the event held at Shawnee Park near The Dirt Bowl. Greenberg shared how he...
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
Wave 3
UofL student volunteers help The Hope Buss as part of MLK Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Volunteers from the University of Louisville helped The Hope Buss clean as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The volunteers said the Hope Buss serves roughly 50 people every day to help the homeless get back on their feet. One of the UofL students talked about...
Wave 3
Family, friends remember Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner during visitation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries held a visitation for Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner, who was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner, better known as “Ekoe Alexanda” was known for his music and his values. He was one of the four founding members of the Louisville a cappella group Linkin’ Bridge.
Wave 3
Carmichael’s Kids bookstore closed after extensive water damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A children’s bookstore in Louisville on Bardstown Road is closed indefinitely after severe flooding caused extensive water damage. “We’re so sad to share that we are closed indefinitely due to extensive water damage,” Carmichael’s Kids said in a Facebook post. “We’re doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don’t have a clear timeframe. We’ll share here when we’re able to reopen.
Wave 3
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored at Gospel Missionary Baptist Church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored Monday morning at Gospel Missionary Baptist Church. Local Guest Speakers gathered to remember the civil rights leader, including congressman Morgan McGarvey, mayor Craig Greenberg and former state representative Charles Booker. They spoke about the importance of this holiday and...
Wave 3
Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the Shawnee and Portland neighborhood. Saturday night around 10:57 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old shot.
Wave 3
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
Wave 3
LMDC holds graduation ceremony for ‘Alternatives to Criminal Thinking’ program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graduation ceremony for LMDC’s newest program is helping inmates look forward to life after their release. Emmanuel Howard, who graduated on Saturday as part of the first class for the Alternatives to Criminal Thinking program, spoke about how the program has impacted him. “It...
Wave 3
Overnight shooting in Portland neighborhood sends 2 men to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight shooting in the Portland neighborhood sent two men to the hospital Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two men were found with gunshot wounds. They...
Wave 3
Man hit, killed by car in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville. The crash happened Sunday around 3:00 AM near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the...
Wave 3
35-year-old man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Jan. 2. in Tyler Park. Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue near Mid City Mall. Officers found a man shot....
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264 West after a crash happened Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the crash at 12:17 p.m. at mile marker 11.5 just past I-65. At least two cars were involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies men killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities of the men killed in a double homicide in the Russell neighborhood have been released. On Tuesday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. Officers arrived and found a man shot...
Wave 3
TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-71 North after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TRIMARC said all lanes are blocked on I-71 North after a car crash Saturday evening. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at mile marker 3.7 approaching I-264 According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the accident was a single-vehicle non-injury collision.
Wave 3
LMPD: 14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
Wave 3
JCPS letter sent to families of students in 22 schools after employee tests positive for Mpox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to some Jefferson County Public School families after a district employee tested positive for Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox). The letter was sent home to families and staff members of 22 schools, notifying them that the employee who “sometimes visits the...
Wave 3
Lanes blocked after 18-wheeler rolls over spilling frozen McChickens on I-71 North in Carroll County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are shut down on I-71 North going toward Cincinnati after 18-wheeler frozen food trailer rolled over, spilling frozen McChickens across the roadway. Volunteer firefighter Don Bullock with Amateur Radio Emergency Services said the crash happened near mile marker 39 around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man shot, killed on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed on Baxter Avenue Sunday afternoon. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. When officials arrived at the...
