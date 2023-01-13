ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Judith Bowins

ACCIDENT — Judith Ann Bowins, 77, of Accident, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Judith was born on Nov. 24, 1945, in Frostburg. She was a daughter of the late Joseph Woodrow and Virginia Helen (Witt) Paul.
West Virginia hires DeMarr Johnson as assistant coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has hired DerMarr Johnson as an assistant coach. Huggins announced Johnson's hiring Monday. It comes after associate coach Larry Harrison was fired last week. Johnson most recently was director of player development at Cincinnati.
Chad Scott named offensive coordinator at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Chad Scott has been named offensive coordinator at West Virginia. Coach Neal Brown announced Scott's promotion Monday. Scott was West Virginia's run game coordinator last season. He replaces Graham Harrell, who was hired for the same position at Purdue.
Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
Burnside scores 27 as South Harrison edges Lincoln

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It wasn’t a surprise to South Harrison coach Tom Sears to see Lincoln in a diamond and one defensively to limit Corey Boulden’s shot opportunities. But the Hawks had other options, such as Noah Burnside.
DerMarr Johnson named WVU men's basketball assistant coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced Monday. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and procedures...
McDonough returns to lead Bulldogs to win

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Abby McDonough returned to score 21 points in leading Class A No. 4 Doddridge County to a 74-29 victory over Clay County in Little Kanawha Conference girls basketball Monday afternoon at Craig M. Kellar Gymnasium. McDonough, who missed the last two games, seemed...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/16/23

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins notes that the confidence of fixing one issue doesn't always spill over to corrections of other problems, and observes that a lineup which was successful in one instance, against one team, might not be a panacea for all situations. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
Knights vie at Winners Choice Tournament

FAIRMONT — Owen Klimas and Cole Turner made it onto the podium to lead the Preston Knights at the Winner’s Choice Tournament at the Fairmont Senior Field House on Saturday night. Klimas placed fourth in the 175-pound class while Cole Turner finished in sixth place in the 157-pound...
