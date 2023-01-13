Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
WVNews
Charlotte Davidson Soles
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charlotte Davidson Soles of Barrackville died Saturday, January …
WVNews
Robert Ramon (Bob) Conrad
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Ramon (Bob) Conrad, 94, of Bridgeport passed away on Th…
WVNews
Judith Bowins
ACCIDENT — Judith Ann Bowins, 77, of Accident, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Judith was born on Nov. 24, 1945, in Frostburg. She was a daughter of the late Joseph Woodrow and Virginia Helen (Witt) Paul.
WVNews
West Virginia hires DeMarr Johnson as assistant coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has hired DerMarr Johnson as an assistant coach. Huggins announced Johnson's hiring Monday. It comes after associate coach Larry Harrison was fired last week. Johnson most recently was director of player development at Cincinnati.
WVNews
Chad Scott named offensive coordinator at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Chad Scott has been named offensive coordinator at West Virginia. Coach Neal Brown announced Scott's promotion Monday. Scott was West Virginia's run game coordinator last season. He replaces Graham Harrell, who was hired for the same position at Purdue.
WVNews
Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
WVNews
Search continues for the best schemes for diverse WVU men's hoop team
West Virginia’s use of a smaller lineup in the latter half of the Oklahoma game produced good results, but head coach Bob Huggins noted that doesn’t presage the wholesale use of that group in all situations as the Big 12 conference season continues. “We’re going to try as...
WVNews
Burnside scores 27 as South Harrison edges Lincoln
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It wasn’t a surprise to South Harrison coach Tom Sears to see Lincoln in a diamond and one defensively to limit Corey Boulden’s shot opportunities. But the Hawks had other options, such as Noah Burnside.
WVNews
DerMarr Johnson named WVU men's basketball assistant coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced Monday. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and procedures...
WVNews
DerMarr Johnson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketb…
WVNews
McDonough returns to lead Bulldogs to win
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Abby McDonough returned to score 21 points in leading Class A No. 4 Doddridge County to a 74-29 victory over Clay County in Little Kanawha Conference girls basketball Monday afternoon at Craig M. Kellar Gymnasium. McDonough, who missed the last two games, seemed...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/16/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins notes that the confidence of fixing one issue doesn't always spill over to corrections of other problems, and observes that a lineup which was successful in one instance, against one team, might not be a panacea for all situations. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
WVNews
Knights vie at Winners Choice Tournament
FAIRMONT — Owen Klimas and Cole Turner made it onto the podium to lead the Preston Knights at the Winner’s Choice Tournament at the Fairmont Senior Field House on Saturday night. Klimas placed fourth in the 175-pound class while Cole Turner finished in sixth place in the 157-pound...
Comments / 0