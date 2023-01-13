Read full article on original website
933kwto.com
New Marijuana Rules Recommended in Springfield
New rules are being recommended after the Springfield Planning and Zoning Committee voted on where new marijuana dispensaries in the city can be placed. Officials say some of the rules include no dispensaries being located within one-thousand feet of a school, daycare or church, and must close at ten p.m. The city council will vote on the proposal on January 23rd.
KYTV
Public survey shows what changes Springfieldians would like to see in city bus system
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities is trying to improve the city’s bus system. And while the company is still in the midst of a comprehensive study to determine what changes people would like to see, CU recently presented to the city council the results of an online survey.
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments
Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KYTV
Springfield restaurant owners feeling the rising cost of eggs, raising menu prices
The Queen of Clean shares how to make citrus cleaners. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees the skies continuing to clear on a mild Monday as our storm system continues to clear out. In its wake, we'll start to trend cooler through the rest of the week. Plus, we have other storm systems to watch in the extended forecast.
KYTV
Crews to install sound wall along James River Freeway between National and Campbell exits
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, crews will begin installing a sound wall on James River Freeway between National Ave. and Campbell Ave. According to MoDOT, there will be lane and shoulder closures while crews drill the footings and install the foundations for the wall. Two of three sound walls will be built north of Route 60 as part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project Between National Avenue & Kansas Expressway.
KYTV
Occasional lane closures expected on I-44 near Marshfield, Mo. as crews begin bridge replacement projects
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Those traveling eastbound I-44 near Marshfield this week will expect occasional lane closures as crews replace bridges over the Niangua River and Sarah Branch in Webster County. According to MoDOT, crews will close one lane in each direction on I-44 over Sarah Branch, at Mile Marker...
Springfield driver killed in Stone County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
KYTV
Springfield woman says PPP loan was taken out in her name without her knowing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman in Springfield recently learned someone else took a loan out in her name. She only found out when she got notified that she had to pay up. Heidi Herrington has quite the following on social media. She’s a content creator and between her Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube channel has more than half a million followers.
koamnewsnow.com
K9 “Tygo” retires from Branson Police Dept
BRANSON, Mo. — K9 “Tygo” has served the Branson Police Dept for seven years and retired Saturday, January 14, 2023, from BPD as K9 ONE signed off for the last time. The traditional “Last Call” was caught on camera as Tygo gobbled up a ‘pup cup’.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident slowing traffic on I-44 near Glenstone
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Traffic is backed up on I-44 in Springfield due to an incident Sunday afternoon. According to OzarksTraffic, the incident happened on I-44 westbound past exit 80 at mile marker 78.6. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available. To report a correction...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe announces retirement, new opportunity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. The Springfield Police Department’s Pension Board approved Officer Priebe’s duty disability retirement. Priebe will become a school security specialist with the Republic School District.
933kwto.com
Man from Springfield Dead after Crash in Branson West
A man from Springfield is dead following a car crash in Branson West. Police say 36-year-old Brent Sexton was driving his Ford Explorer along Highway 13 in Branson West Monday morning when his car went off the road. According to investigators, after veering off the road, the car flipped before...
KYTV
Queen of Clean: How to make citrus cleaners
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is a simple cleaner to make. Take a quart jar and fill it with citrus peels. Use any peel or any combination of peels. Use peels only, no fruit. QUEEN TIP: Use a vegetable peeler to peel the fruit quickly and easily. Pour enough water...
KYTV
Multicultural Festival draws hundreds to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 26th annual Multicultural Festival aims to shine a light on the diversity and talent in our community. “This is a good day to come together,” said Abraham Clark of the Northern Cherokee Nation. For decades Unite of Southwest Missouri has gathered multicultural groups from...
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister City Administrator gives Yacht Club update
Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss presented an update on the Yacht Club mobile home park at the Thursday, Jan. 6, City Council meeting. The Yacht Club was sold in 2022 and residents were given notice to vacate. The allotted amount of time to leave the park depended on whether the resident was an owner or renter.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you know where Titan belongs?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, animal control has one very important piece of information about today’s featured lost dog. Unlike most dogs that animal control picks up, the shelter actually knows that the dog’s name is Titan. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss...
KYTV
Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County authorities are asking for help in finding suspects who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove Friday evening. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the child told deputies and officers with the Ash Grove Police Department that she was playing in her backyard when a white man grabbed her and began taking her to a nearby truck. The girl was able to get free from the man and run away.
KYTV
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and his deputies arrested eleven people considered homeless for trespassing and outstanding arrest warrants. Sheriff Arnott says trespassers had set up illegal encampments. The sheriff’s office worked with the owners of these properties. The sheriff’s office provided each arrested with...
KYTV
Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen; endangered person advisory issued
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a female teenager who went missing from her home in Ava Saturday. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber C. Townsend was last seen at her home at RR 7 Box 7357 in Ava. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has also issued an endangered person advisory for Amber C. Townsend.
