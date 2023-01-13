Effective: 2023-01-17 02:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Emmons; Foster; Kidder; Wells WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Emmons, Kidder, Wells, and Foster Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

EMMONS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO