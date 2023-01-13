Read full article on original website
Anthony Price
3d ago
I'm dealing with the same problem with my slumlord doesn't want to fix anything but yet it took our building having a fire in the downstairs apartment for him to fix anything hell we have not had heat in goin on 4yrs we have to use lil space heaters to stay warm
Reply
4
Sugar Wright
3d ago
They love to tell you to go somewhere else when you are telling them issues within their property! Key sign his landlord is a slumlord!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
cleveland19.com
Cleveland apartment tenant worried for safety after ceiling collapses a 4th time
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A local man is scared for his family’s safety any time they come visit. His ceiling keeps caving in. Most recently, tiles fell on top of him while he slept. With no place to turn, he called the 19 Troubleshooters for help. “It’s unsafe,” said Carlyle...
Bedford nursing home resident dies after apparently wandering outside, slipping on ice
BEDFORD, Ohio — A 92-year-old woman has died after authorities say she apparently wandered outside of the Bedford nursing home she was living in and fell down in the cold elements. According to a police report, nurses from Woodside Senior Living on Rockside Road located Annie Lee Luckett's body...
cleveland19.com
Do you own these items stolen from Cleveland home or construction site?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police recovered a variety of items stolen from a burglarized home and a construction site, and detectives are trying to return them to their rightful owner. Police said multiple items were taken from the Battery Park home when it was burglarized on Dec. 13. Multiple...
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
cleveland19.com
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
cleveland19.com
Shoplifter ‘used force’ to leave Rite Aid with backpack of stolen items, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rite Aid shoplifting suspect accused of filling a backpack full of items and using force to leave store is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The crime happened at 3402 Clark Ave. at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 3, according...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for stealing generator from Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing a generator from a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole the generator from Mystic Chemical Products at 4510 West 160th St. on Jan. 4, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Mentor-on-the-Lake police now have sensory kits in their cruisers
This is a recording of 19 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. 4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged. This is a recording of 19 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. 3 dead, 2 injured after getting shot by family member on Cleveland’s West Side,...
cleveland19.com
Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
cleveland19.com
Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects in red van wanted in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects from a red van are wanted for stealing a catalytic converter, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The red van pulled into a parking lot in the 2600 block of Scranton Road on Jan. 14 and cut the...
whbc.com
Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old man listed as homeless and previously with a Massillon address faces kidnapping and other charges in Alliance. They say Jason Krach used a knife to force a female driver and another person in a car to continue driving, despite a police pursuit, according to Alliance police.
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for breaking car window on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking out the rear driver’s side window of a car on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened at West 30th Street and Clifton around 9 p.m. on Jan. 7,...
cleveland19.com
4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland utility worker shot in attempted aggravated robbery, persons of interest wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A utility worker was shot during an attempted aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying two persons of interest. The attempted aggravated robbery happened in the area of West 31st Street and Mapledale Avenue around 10:30 p.m....
2 men arrested and charged in killing of Akron teen shot at skate park
Two men have been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Zion Neal, according to Akron police. Akron detectives, assisted by a task force, arrested the two men Friday morning in separate locations
Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown
Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night.
Barberton woman found alive in Tennessee nearly a month after family reported her missing
BARBERTON, Ohio — A Summit County woman who was reported missing nearly a month ago is alive and safe. Police located 25-year-old Ma'Ri'Ana Spaulding this past weekend in Jackson, Tennessee, about 625 miles southwest of her native Barberton. Authorities say she had been living out of her car, and officers in the area spoke with her to check on her well-being.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot. EMS was on the...
cleveland19.com
Loved ones shocked after Cleveland family slain in shooting: ‘There were no signs’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family was forever changed ahead of the weekend following a tragedy that left four dead and an 8-year-old girl injured. Cleveland police investigators have accused 41-year-old Martin Muniz of killing his own relatives. He shot all five of them in different rooms of a...
Two arrested in fatal shooting at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio -- Two men are charged with murder in the December fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at an Akron skate park. Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, have been jailed since a federal task force arrested them on Friday on charges accusing them of murdering Zion Neal, Akron police said in a news release.
Comments / 5