Read full article on original website
Related
China's Rover Finds Traces of Never-Before-Seen Basalt on The Moon
Scientists are continuing to analyze samples of rock and dirt brought back by China's Chang'e 5 lunar rover, and the latest results point to new kinds of geology from regions of the Moon that are yet to be discovered and explored. Seven different types of rock were identified among 1.731...
Water From The Sun Has Been Found on The Moon
A new analysis of dust retrieved from the Moon suggests that water bound up in the lunar surface could originate with the Sun. More specifically, it could be the result of bombardment of hydrogen ions from the solar wind, slamming into the lunar surface, interacting with mineral oxides, and bonding with the dislodged oxygen. The result is water that could be hiding in the lunar regolith in significant quantities at mid and high latitudes.
We May Be Able to Find Life on Enceladus Without Even Landing
Saturn's moon Enceladus is one of the Solar System's prime extraterrestrial locations for life to thrive. It harbors a global salty ocean that internal heating theoretically keeps at temperatures hospitable to an alien marine ecosystem. Detecting that life, however, is not such an easy matter. The moon is enclosed by a shell of ice that's estimated to be 5 kilometers thick (3.1 miles) at its thinnest point, and the ocean below it is 10 kilometers deep. This would pose a huge enough challenge here on Earth, never mind a moon half a Solar System away. But we may not need to go...
Astronomers May Have Solved The Mystery of The Bubbles Towering Over The Milky Way
When the Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope entered low-Earth orbit in 2008, it opened our eyes to a whole new Universe of high-energy radiation. One of its more curious discoveries was the Fermi Bubbles: giant, symmetrical blobs extending above and below the galactic plane, 25,000 light-years on each side from the Milky Way's center, glowing in gamma-ray light – the highest energy wavelength ranges on the electromagnetic spectrum. Then, in 2020, an X-ray telescope named eROSITA found another surprise: even bigger bubbles extending over 45,000 light-years on each side of the galactic plane, this time emitting less energetic X-rays. Scientists have since concluded that...
We've Never Found Anything Like The Solar System. Is It a Freak in Space?
Since the landmark discovery in 1992 of two planets orbiting a star outside of our Solar System, thousands of new worlds have been added to a rapidly growing list of 'exoplanets' in the Milky Way galaxy. We've learnt many things from this vast catalogue of alien worlds orbiting alien stars....
The World's Biggest Study on Parasites Has Found Something Terrible. They're Dying.
Parasites are not all bad, and in a rapidly changing world, they need our protection, but they don't seem to be getting it. In fact, in the second-largest estuary in the United States, scientists have cataloged a mass die-off among marine organisms that rely on free-living hosts to survive. Over the past 140 years, from 1880 to 2019, parasite numbers in Puget Sound dropped by 38 percent for every degree Celsius of warming in sea surface temperature, researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have found. The study is the largest and longest dataset on parasite abundance collected anywhere in the world, and...
Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains' And Then The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes
Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists reported in a fascinating 2021 paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result could help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases.
Massive Volcanic Outburst Detected on Jupiter's Hellish Moon Io
The most powerful volcanic eruptions in the Solar System occur not on Earth, but on Io, a sulfurous moon orbiting the planet Jupiter. And now, researchers from the Planetary Science Institute (PSI) in the US have noticed a recent outburst that's been surprisingly productive, even for a hellish world like Io.
Monkey Experiment Reveals a Brain Switch That Could Be Useful For Space Travel
For humans to ever venture out among the stars, we will have to solve some hefty logistical problems. Not the least of these is the travel time involved. Space is so large, and human technology so limited, that the time it would take to travel to another star presents a significant barrier. The Voyager 1 probe, for instance, would take 73,000 years to reach Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to the Sun, at its current speed. Voyager launched more than 40 years ago, and more recent spacecraft might be expected to travel faster; even so, the journey would still take thousands of years...
Cut Marks on Ancient Bones Reveal What Was in Fashion 320,000 Years Ago
Ancient bones retrieved from an archaeological site in Germany suggest that archaic humans were peeling bears for their skins at least 320,000 years ago. The markings found on phalanx and metatarsal paw bones of a cave bear (Ursus spelaeus or U. deningeri) represent some of the earliest known evidence of this type, and demonstrate one of the measures our ancient relatives used to survive the harsh winter conditions in the area at the time.
Oceans Broke Yet Another Heat Record in 2022, Scientists Warn
Another year, another climate record broken. In 2022, an international team of scientists measured the hottest global ocean temperatures in human history. That makes 2022 the seventh year in a row that ocean temperatures have hit new peaks. The record is based on two international timelines of ocean heat data...
Scientists Find Out If a Lashing Dinosaur Tail Could Generate a Sonic Boom
Every once in a while, scientists embark on a study to test some weird and wacky hypothesis that makes you wonder why. But let's indulge them; it can be fun. A new study from a team of paleontologists and aerospace engineers has simulated a dinosaur's tail as it lashes about, all to see whether long-necked sauropods could whip their appendages faster than the speed of sound – quick enough to produce the crack of a small, supersonic boom. Previous research has suggested the dinos could, if their tails had a bullwhip-like structure adding length. If that were true, these herbivorous ...
Astronomers Just Got an Unusually Close Look At a Black Hole Devouring a Passing Star
Back in March of 2021, a star in a galaxy 250 million light-years away was seen having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day indeed. There it was, minding its own business, when it got sucked into the gravity well of a supermassive black hole, and torn to smithereens. We know this because multiple telescopes caught sight of it from Earth, as light from the event blazed out across the Universe.
Decades of Data Shows Strange Temperature Swings Pulsing Through Jupiter's Clouds
A close study of 40 years' worth of data has revealed something a little hinky going on with Jupiter. According to a wealth of information collected by both ground- and space-based telescopes, the temperature in Jupiter's upper troposphere exhibits regular fluctuations that don't seem to be tied to any seasonal variations. This surprising and intriguing finding could help scientists finally understand the gas giant's strange weather. "We've solved one part of the puzzle now, which is that the atmosphere shows these natural cycles," says planetary scientist Leigh Fletcher of the University of Leicester in the UK. "To understand what's driving these patterns...
This Stunning Dark Nebula Looks Like a Cosmic Sentinel Watching The Stars
Look deep enough into the darkness of space, you'll find all manner of shapes that stir the imagination. Keep staring, you'll quickly learn that our Universe can be so much stranger and more wondrous than anything the human mind can dream of. A recent image released by the European Southern...
Spiral Galaxies Like Ours Can Turn Into Fuzzy Blobs, And Now We Know How
Not all galaxies are built alike. There are spectacular, sparkling spirals with graceful arms curling elegantly out into space. There are small, indistinct blobs. There are strange rings with hollow centers or diffuse, dim collections of stars that barely look like a galaxy at all. How galaxies get the way...
Stunning JWST Photo Transforms a Distant Galaxy Into a Sparkling Christmas Ornament
The James Webb Space Telescope just gave a spiral galaxy 230 million light-years away a new sparkling glamor shot perfect enough for the Christmas tree. While the galaxy has the rather un-glamorous name of NGC 7469, it's been a fascinating subject to study. JWST has peered into NGC 7469 as part of a survey to understand star formation, the growth of supermassive black holes, and the way galaxies gravitationally interact and merge across the vast gulfs of space and time. NGC 7469 is also pretty special. It has elegant, beautiful spiral arms that we can see along their full extent, thanks to...
Study Shows How The Universe Would Look if You Broke The Speed of Light, And It's Weird
Nothing can go faster than light. It's a rule of physics woven into the very fabric of Einstein's special theory of relativity. The faster something goes, the closer it gets to its perspective of time freezing to a standstill. Go faster still, and you run into issues of time reversing,...
We're on The Brink of Hearing The Universe's Background Hum. Here's Why We're Listening
The Universe should be humming. Every supernova, every merger between neutron stars or black holes, even rapidly spinning lone neutron stars, could or should be a source of gravitational waves. Event the rapid inflation of space following the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago should have produced its own cascade...
Jawbone Discovery Suggests Modern Mammals Originated in The Southern Hemisphere
It has taken over two decades and one pandemic for paleontologists to unite the fossilized remains of the earliest mammal ancestors and find that their evolution which gave rise to modern humans, may have begun in the Southern Hemisphere – and not in the north as scientists have long thought.
ScienceAlert
58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.https://www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 0